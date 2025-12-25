Physiotherapist says ‘vitamin D behaves like a hormone’, shares supplement mistakes and 4 best ways to optimise levels

Vitamin D deficiency is far more widespread than most people realise - and winter only makes the problem worse. With shorter days and reduced sunlight exposure, levels tend to drop just when the body needs support the most. Yet many people still don’t fully understand how vitamin D actually works, often treating it like a simple supplement rather than a powerful regulator of multiple bodily functions. Vitamin D is responsible for crucial bodily functions.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

The result? Ineffective dosing, poor absorption and persistent deficiency. The good news is that optimising vitamin D levels isn’t just possible - it’s also about understanding the science and taking a smarter, more holistic approach.

Ismat Khoja, a licensed physiotherapist and wellness coach based in Dubai, has highlighted the crucial role of vitamin D, explaining that it functions as far more than just a nutrient - it actually acts like a hormone in the body. In an Instagram video shared on December 24, the physiotherapist breaks down where most people go wrong with vitamin D intake and explains the best ways to truly optimise its levels.

Vitamin D function

According to Ismat, vitamin D isn’t just a vitamin - “it behaves like a hormone” in the body. However, most people are unaware of this crucial role and often end up using or supplementing it incorrectly. She goes on to outline the key benefits that emerge when vitamin D levels are properly and consistently optimised.

Strong immunity

Better mood and serotonin

Thyroid and hormone balance

Bone density

Lower inflammation

Stable blood sugar

Cellular energy

Vitamin D mistakes

The physiotherapist highlights that simply taking vitamin D3 supplements can actually backfire if they aren’t paired with the right complementary nutrients that support proper absorption and utilisation in the body. She explains, “Taking D3 alone without its helpers can raise blood levels but not absorption - and may push calcium where it doesn’t belong.”

Ismat outlines the following nutrients that need to be paired with vitamin D3 supplements for best results:

Magnesium - for activation

Vitamin K2 - to direct calcium into bones, not arteries

The physiotherapist adds that if your levels don’t improve despite taking supplements, it could signal underlying issues. She explains, “If your levels don’t improve, it’s often not ‘low intake’ - it’s ongoing inflammation, gut issues, poor conversion, or lack of sunlight.”

Best ways to optimise vitamin D levels

Ismat emphasises addressing the issue at its root rather than obsessing over numbers, noting that the solution isn’t taking more vitamin D - it’s taking it the right way. She outlines the best practices you can follow to optimise your vitamin D levels.

Get natural sunlight

Pair vitamin D3 with vitamin K2 and magnesium

Take it in the morning

Test levels every few months

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.