Planning to donate blood? Doctor shares complete guide to everything you need to know, from eligibility to precautions
By being aware of the basics of blood donation, you can donate blood safely and help save lives when it matters most.
Blood donation is a noble act, as it can save multiple lives. But before going to the donation centre, you need to be well-informed about the essentials, who can donate, the key eligibility criteria, and the precautions to take before and after donation. Moreover, haemoglobin levels play a major role in determining eligibility, so if you intend to donate regularly, you may have to improve them through proper nutrition. On World Blood Donation Day, which is annually observed on June 14, let’s take a moment to know how you can safely and effectively contribute to this life-saving cause.
Dr Shruti Kamdi, Consultant Lab Medicine Blood Transfusion, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle, a comprehensive guide, outlining all the key essentials, from blood donation precautions to nutrition tips to improve haemoglobin levels:
Blood donation general requirements
- Age: 18 to 60 years (up to 65 years if donating regularly)
- Weight: 45 kgs or more
- Haemoglobin at least 12.5 gm/dl
- Previous blood donation was more than three months ago (males) and more than four months ago (females)
- What blood control centre will check- Weight, haemoglobin, blood pressure, pulse, temperature and ask questions about your medical history.
Precautions before donation
- Should have eaten something within four hours prior to donation
- Should have slept well for at least six hours, within 24 hours before donation
- Should not have undergone tattooing or body piercing within 12 months
- Do not wear clothes with tight sleeves on the upper arm
- Avoid smoking and alcohol before donation.
Post-donation care
- Take more fluids orally than usual in the next four hours, like fruit juices, water
- Do not smoke for 30 minutes after donation
- Do not stand in direct sunlight for long
- Do not take alcohol for the next 24 hours
- Avoid any heavy strenuous activity for that day, like jogging, workout like heavy weightlifting in a gymnasium, etc.
- If there is bleeding from the phlebotomy site, raise the arm and apply pressure at the site
- Remove the bandage five to six hours after donation
- If there is a feeling of dizziness, either lie down or sit with your head between your knees
- If the symptoms persist, call for help or return to the blood centre and consult the doctor
Nutrition tips to improve haemoglobin levels
Since maintaining healthy haemoglobin is a key requirement for blood donation, it's important to keep your levels in check. Check haemoglobin, serum ferritin, B12, and folate with a blood test every few months if you’re trying to correct a deficiency. Here are the foods:
1. Iron-Rich Foods
Haemoglobin is made using iron, so include both heme and non-heme iron sources:
- Heme iron (absorbed better):
- Red meat (lean cuts), liver
- Chicken, turkey, fish
- Non-heme iron:
- Spinach, kale, beetroot
- Lentils, beans, tofu
- Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds
- Whole grains (quinoa, oats)
2. Pair Iron with Vitamin C
Vitamin C helps absorb non-heme iron better.
- Citrus fruits (orange, lemon)
- Tomatoes
- Bell peppers
- Strawberries
- Amla (Indian gooseberry)
Tip: Add lemon juice to spinach or lentil dishes.
3. Include Folate and Vitamin B12
These are needed for red blood cell production.
- Folate sources:
- Dark leafy greens, avocado, broccoli, papaya, fortified cereals
- Vitamin B12 sources:
- Eggs, milk, meat, fish, fortified cereals
4. Consider Supplements (if needed)
- Iron supplements: Only after consulting a doctor. Overuse can cause constipation or liver issues.
- Folic acid & B12: May be prescribed if you’re deficient.
- Vitamin C supplement: Can enhance iron absorption.
5. Avoid iron blockers around meals
Limit these to one-two hours of iron-rich meals:
- Tea/coffee
- Calcium-rich foods or supplements (milk, yoghurt)
- Antacids
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
