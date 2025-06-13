Planning to donate blood? Doctor shares complete guide to everything you need to know, from eligibility to precautions

Blood donation is a noble act, as it can save multiple lives. But before going to the donation centre, you need to be well-informed about the essentials, who can donate, the key eligibility criteria, and the precautions to take before and after donation. Moreover, haemoglobin levels play a major role in determining eligibility, so if you intend to donate regularly, you may have to improve them through proper nutrition. On World Blood Donation Day, which is annually observed on June 14, let’s take a moment to know how you can safely and effectively contribute to this life-saving cause. Be well-informed to know if you can be a blood donor.(Shutterstock)

Dr Shruti Kamdi, Consultant Lab Medicine Blood Transfusion, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle, a comprehensive guide, outlining all the key essentials, from blood donation precautions to nutrition tips to improve haemoglobin levels:

Blood donation general requirements

Age: 18 to 60 years (up to 65 years if donating regularly)

18 to 60 years (up to 65 years if donating regularly) Weight: 45 kgs or more

Haemoglobin at least 12.5 gm/dl

Previous blood donation was more than three months ago (males) and more than four months ago (females)

What blood control centre will check- Weight, haemoglobin, blood pressure, pulse, temperature and ask questions about your medical history.

Precautions before donation

Should have eaten something within four hours prior to donation

Should have slept well for at least six hours, within 24 hours before donation

Should not have undergone tattooing or body piercing within 12 months

Do not wear clothes with tight sleeves on the upper arm

Avoid smoking and alcohol before donation.

Post-donation care

Take more fluids orally than usual in the next four hours, like fruit juices, water

Do not smoke for 30 minutes after donation

Do not stand in direct sunlight for long

Do not take alcohol for the next 24 hours

Avoid any heavy strenuous activity for that day, like jogging, workout like heavy weightlifting in a gymnasium, etc.

If there is bleeding from the phlebotomy site, raise the arm and apply pressure at the site

Remove the bandage five to six hours after donation

If there is a feeling of dizziness, either lie down or sit with your head between your knees

If the symptoms persist, call for help or return to the blood centre and consult the doctor

Nutrition tips to improve haemoglobin levels

Iron-rich food helps in improving haemoglobin levels.

Since maintaining healthy haemoglobin is a key requirement for blood donation, it's important to keep your levels in check. Check haemoglobin, serum ferritin, B12, and folate with a blood test every few months if you’re trying to correct a deficiency. Here are the foods:

1. Iron-Rich Foods

Haemoglobin is made using iron, so include both heme and non-heme iron sources:

Heme iron (absorbed better): Red meat (lean cuts), liver Chicken, turkey, fish

Non-heme iron: Spinach, kale, beetroot Lentils, beans, tofu Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds Whole grains (quinoa, oats)



2. Pair Iron with Vitamin C



Vitamin C helps absorb non-heme iron better.

Citrus fruits (orange, lemon)

Tomatoes

Bell peppers

Strawberries

Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Tip: Add lemon juice to spinach or lentil dishes.



3. Include Folate and Vitamin B12



These are needed for red blood cell production.

Folate sources: Dark leafy greens, avocado, broccoli, papaya, fortified cereals

Vitamin B12 sources: Eggs, milk, meat, fish, fortified cereals



4. Consider Supplements (if needed)

Iron supplements: Only after consulting a doctor. Overuse can cause constipation or liver issues.

Folic acid & B12: May be prescribed if you’re deficient.

Vitamin C supplement: Can enhance iron absorption.

5. Avoid iron blockers around meals

Limit these to one-two hours of iron-rich meals:

Tea/coffee

Calcium-rich foods or supplements (milk, yoghurt)

Antacids

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.