Planning to go for a blood test? Dos and don'ts you must remember

We all have many questions in mind when we are advised to get a sample of our blood, urine or any other body fluid or tissue to diagnose a disease or monitor a health condition. Many of us may have doubts about whether or not to have their morning tea before going for a test that requires fasting. Is there any ideal time to get lab tests done? Is there anything that needs to be done before or after the test? To get answers to some of the basic questions about lab tests, we asked an expert about dos and don'ts that should be kept in mind before your screening. (Also read: Covid increases risk of blood clots for up to six months: study)

"Lab tests can aid in diagnosis or screening of a specific disease or condition. Screening helps us to know about the disease even before the symptoms crop up. Other tests will allow an expert to monitor a disease or see if treatment is working on the patient. A lab test can also give one the information required about the organs and body," says Dr Prerna Agarwal, Managar Technical Operation, Apollo Diagnostics, Pune.

* Ask your doctor what to eat or drink before going for a test: Try to clear all your doubts regarding testing with your doctor. If fasting is necessary, then you should not eat or drink anything except water for up to several hours or overnight before your test. You should only drink water.

* You should avoid eating anything before the clinical blood test.

* Eat less fatty and fried food, and avoid alcohol 1-2 days prior if you are planning to go for a test.

* Moreover, no smoking before the test too.

* The enzyme and hormone levels vary depending on the time of day, try to go for a test around 10:00 a.m. unless your doctor tells you to go at a specific time.

* Do not do any strenuous physical before opting for any tests and stay stress-free. You must calm down and relax for 10-15 minutes during the withdrawal. Moreover, even after the test, you need to drink enough water and avoid doing heavy activities that can cause discomfort.

* If you are taking any medication then inform the doctor without fail.

* Blood testing is not recommended after massage therapy or physiotherapy.

* Speak to your doctor if you are taking vitamins and supplements.