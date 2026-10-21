Pollution and sun exposure can stress your skin: Dermatologist shares AM and PM skincare tips for sensitive skin
Environmental stressors can contribute to dullness, fine lines, and irritation, particularly when the skin barrier is fragile.
Of the different skin types, sensitive skin can be especially vulnerable to irritation. But redness, dryness, and discomfort do not happen only to sensitive skin. Exposure to pollution, sunlight, and other environmental stressors can leave your skin feeling dull and irritated. So, how can you adapt your skincare routine to combat these daily stressors, as well as protect your skin type?
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Dr Kanchan S Topgi, visiting consultant, clinical and aesthetic dermatologist and trichologist at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, elaborated on the importance of a consistent skincare routine. She explained why daily care should focus on protecting your skin during the day and supporting its recovery at night, rather than addressing skin needs only when irritation happens.
“Daily stressors like UV rays and blue light from screens trigger the formation of free radicals, unstable molecules that damage skin cells, break down collagen, and accelerate visible signs of ageing,” she said, naming the consequence of poor lifestyle for your skin health.
But for all people, it may not show up at the same pace. The dermatologist added, “For most people, this shows up gradually: a little more dullness, a few more fine lines, skin that feels reactive or easily irritated. For those with sensitive skin, the effects can be even more pronounced, since the skin barrier is already more fragile and less able to bounce back on its own.”
So, this means people with sensitive skin are more prone to premature ageing as their skin barrier is already fragile or worse, compromised.
1. Defence by day
During the day, the skincare priority should differ. The dermatologist added, “Adapted skincare to prioritise defence shields stressed, sensitive skin from the oxidative damage caused by pollution and blue light, while helping strengthen its natural resilience with continued use.”
Dr Topgi highlighted ingredients that are antioxidant-rich, such as gallic acid, to support sensitive skin exposed to oxidative stress.
But it is also essential to note that even if you add an antioxidant-rich serum, the expert cautioned not to replace sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, alongside a gentle moisturiser. Choose fragrance-free formulations for sensitive skin.
What will the gradual results be like? Dr Topgi said, “With gradual and long-term usage, people notice their skin looking calmer and more radiant gradually. Some also observe a drop in visible sensitivity along with a softer look with appearance of fewer pores and fine lines over time.”
2. Recovery
During the day, your skin is exposed to so many environmental stressors such as pollution. By nighttime, the focus should shift to gentle cleansing and hydration. Remove makeup, sunscreen, and the day's buildup; double cleanse if required. Choose a moisturiser that contains soothing ceramides to support the skin barrier. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid can help keep skin hydrated.
Your AM/PM skincare routine can be simpler than you think. Divide it into two goals: protection during the day and recovery at night.
The dermatologist concluded, “The battle against environmental stress is constant, but it does not have to be one-sided. With the right defence during the day and genuine recovery at night using a suitable AM/PM routine, the skin is far better equipped to stay resilient, calm, and visibly healthier over time.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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