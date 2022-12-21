Pomegranate peels have these amazing benefits; how to consume them for diabetes, cholesterol

Love the juicy, sweet and slightly tangy pomegranate seeds but not sure what to do with the peels? Many fruit peels are rich in several nutrients like fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and this is the reason many health experts advise you to consume apple, chikoo, peach, cucumber along with their peel. But in case of certain fruits like pomegranate, people do not know how to use their peel and thus end up discarding them. Experts say pomegranate peels can offer you an extra dose of antioxidants and are especially great for detoxification, relief from cold and cough, and can help treat skin problems and hair loss. Additionally, they can also help control diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol. But how do we consume or use pomegranate seeds for health benefits? All you need to know. (Also read: Nutritionist on easy ways to consume pomegranate, benefits; delicious recipes)

Pomegranate peels are dried in sunlight for a few days and then converted to a fine powder. This can be stored in a jar at room temperature and added to food for boosting immunity or can be applied to skin for beauty benefits.

WONDERFUL POMEGRANATE

"Winters are here with lots of fresh and juices fruits, one of which is pomegranate. This super fruit is rich in many nutrients like fibres, iron, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Pomegranates are low in calories and also have a low glycaemic index which makes it a better option to control the blood glucose levels with a maintenance of a normal body weight keeping the gut healthy to support better immunity," says Priscilla Marian, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Hospital, Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

Like the fruit, pomegranate peels are loaded with many benefits. Priscilla Marian explains.

"Pomegranate peels are of thick and leathery texture which is usually thought to be useless but many researchers have proven its benefits for multiple uses. It is used in the preparation of many nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Pomegranate peels are packed with qualities which is equivalent to the benefits of the pomegranate fruit," says Marian.

BENEFITS OF POMEGRANATE PEELS

Here are the benefits of the pomegranate peel:

Detoxifies the body

Fresh pomegranate peels are to be washed thoroughly under running water and boiled for few minutes to get the extract. This extract can be mixed with lime and pinch of salt and consumed throughout the day to detoxify the body. These peels are loaded with antioxidants and Vitamin C which are required for better detoxification.

Relief from cough and cold

These peels should be sun dried and ground into a fine powder. It can also be roasted before. This powder should be stored in an air tight container or refrigerated. You can mix half a teaspoon of honey with one teaspoon of peel powder and use it in times of cough and cold. It is beneficial to any age group. Pomegranate peels are useful in throat infection because of its antibacterial and anti-allergic properties.

Helpful in skin care and hair loss

The fresh peels of pomegranate should be washed thoroughly and ground finely before adding some aloe vera pulp, rose water and small amount of curd. This face pack can be applied twice in a week for beautiful and glowing skin. The peels help in cell growth and breaking down of the collagen in the skin thus improving the texture, removing wrinkles, dryness and the anti-infective properties. It also helps remove acnes and pimples. The same peel pack can be utilized for hair also with application of only once a week to prevent hair loss and dandruff usually in winters.

Improves gut health

The powder of pomegranate peel can be mixed with hot water or boiled together with few tea leaves to prepare a pomegranate tea. Daily morning consumption of such tea would be helpful in relieving constipation and reducing inflammation of the intestine thus providing a probiotic to improve gut health.

Controls diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol

Only the powder of the pomegranate peel is sufficient to maintain the levels of all the lifestyle disorders. This powder (1 teaspoon) can be mixed with warm water (1 glass) and can be consumed daily early morning. Because of the therapeutic and anti-inflammatory qualities of the peel, it becomes easy to maintain all the above disorders.

Beneficial for expecting mothers

Lastly, the pomegranate peel is very beneficial for the pregnant ladies especially in the early conception days because of its powerful antioxidant properties and polyphenolic compounds by providing proper nutrition to the developing foetus with folic acid and vitamin C thus preventing the early pregnancy loss. Pregnant women can consume these daily to prevent digestion issues, reduce skin pigmentation and prevent hair loss along with required nutritional count in the vulnerable stage.

