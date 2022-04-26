Pooja Batra performs Shirshasana by the sea in California

Pooja Batra is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in several locations working out in animal mode. Pooja Batra swears by yoga. The actor also takes yoga workshops in several places. Pooja Batra love for travel is also infectious. The actor is often seen flying to exotic locations for her vacations. From California to the Bora Bora islands, the actor never fails to serve us with fresh dollops of travel goals with her Instagram posts. Pooja, on a trip or at home, never fails to work out in the morning. Be it in front of the Eiffel Tower or with the sprawling waters of Bora Bora in the backdrop, Pooja is always spotted in several yoga positions in the travel locations.

ALSO READ: Pooja Batra performs yoga with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Pics inside

Pooja is currently in California. The actor, on Tuesday, brushed our midweek blues away with a set of pictures of herself performing yoga along Marina del Rey in California. With her back to the camera. Pooja can be seen performing Shirshasana with the sea water in the backdrop and sand under her head. Dressed in a grey top and a pair of blue gym trousers, pooja can be seen engrossed in the routine. With the pictures, Pooja also shared her fitness state of mind with a quote attributed to yoga teacher and author Donna Farhi - “Everything that we do . . . is dependent on our posture. Our ability to lie down, sit, stand, and walk in comfort is directly related to the template of centered body posture. Yet many of us have deep . . . structural snags in our body that throw us off balance.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Shirshasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening shoulder, arms and improving digestion. It also helps in increasing blood flow to eyes, head and scalp. Shirshasana also helps in decreasing fluid buildup in legs, ankles and feet as well.