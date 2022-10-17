Pooja Batra’s headstand variation is how we want to start our day too

Pooja Batra is our yoga inspiration. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor loves her yoga routine, and to travel – sometimes she merges both. From Bora Bora Islands to Paris, the actor keeps us updates with videos and pictures of herself traveling across the world and performing yoga routines in scenic locations. Pooja’s Bora Bora Island travel diaries feature herself performing several yoga routines with the sprawling blue waters of Bora Bora in the backdrop. Her picture of herself performing a yoga asana with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop is also very famous among her fans.

Pooja, on Monday, shared a short video of herself performing a headstand variation in her home garden. The actor started the week on a workout high and this is how we want to start the week too. Pooja swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and is often spotted taking up her routine anytime and anywhere. The actor recently shared a video of herself performing an intense routine in her backyard. In the video, Pooja can be seen starting her morning with an intense routine of headstand. She can be seen balancing her body on her head and her ankle. Slowly she can be seen performing a headstand variation by folding her knees together. In the end of the video, she can be seen balancing her legs against the wall behind her. With the video, she also wrote about her thought on yoga and how it helps in changing our overall lifestyle - “The practices of yoga are meant to touch the whole fabric of our lives, not just our physical health.”

Take a look at her video here:

Headstand comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core and the abdominal organs. It also helps in boosting digestion, lung capacity and alleviating stress. Performing headstand on a daily basis also helps in stimulating the lymphatic system.