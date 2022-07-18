Post vacation, this is how Shilpa Shetty is ‘getting back to the grind’

Shilpa Shetty is back from her dreamy vacation in London. The actor took off with her family for a vacation and since then her Instagram profile was replete with snippets from her ventures. From feeding the ducks to acing sibling fitness goals with Shamita Shetty being her yoga companion to making goofy videos with her son by her side, Shilpa did it all. Shilpa is currently back at home from her vacation. The actor, who went on three times a week fitness routine, is getting back to the grind with intense workout now. The actor shared a snippet from her Monday fitness routine and it is giving us motivation to start the week in the right way.

Shilpa is back at home and back to the gym. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is often spotted in the quaint corners of her gym working out in animal mode. Shilpa, on Monday, shared a short video of herself acing Knee Pushups, with a little guidance from her fitness trainer Yashmeen Chauhan, Shilpa can be seen working on herself and focusing on getting healthier. “Our body is the vehicle that takes us from one destination to the next, if you don’t want it to breakdown, maintenance is a prerequisite. One must commit a little time on a regular basis to any kinda fitness regime,” read an excerpt of her post. She further added that to get back to the grind, she is switching off her vacay mode for now.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's pull-ups, push-ups, lunges inside a bus is perfect fitness inspo

Take a look at her fitness routine here:

Shilpa further noted down the health benefits of performing Knee Pushups. The actor added that it helps in working out of the chest, shoulders and triceps. It also helps in engaging the core muscles and maintaining the overall form of the body. Knee Pushups are healthy to be performed before getting into the next level with full pushups or advance level pushups.

