Post-Holi skin protection: Dermatologist recommends a 4-step routine

After your celebration ends, the first and most important step in your skincare routine is cleansing your face. Avoid scrubbing hard, as this can cause more redness and dark spots. Instead, use a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that removes makeup without hurting your skin.

While you enjoy the colourful celebrations of Holi, remember that this festival can cause skin problems if you don't take care.

Regular Holi colours contain harmful artificial dyes, heavy metals, and industrial pigments. These can irritate your skin and cause long-term issues, disrupting your skin's natural balance and protective barrier. Dr Sonali Kohli, Dermatologist at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, warns Health Shots , "The real danger goes beyond just staining your skin. It includes conditions such as contact dermatitis, worsening acne, pigmentation changes, and increased skin sensitivity."

Now that Holi is done and gone, are you stuck with colour stains on your skin? Or maybe dealing with dry skin after all the scrubbing and exfoliation? Often skin can react to colours and chemicals, leading to irritation, dryness, and, in some cases, inflammation. Every year after the festival, dermatology clinics get complaints like lasting redness, sudden breakouts, rough skin, and stubborn uneven tanning. A few simple steps after Holi, along with proper care, can keep your skin safe from damage.

If you have leftover bright powder on your skin, try using micellar water or a cleansing balm. Both of these products work well to remove strong colours without hurting your skin. This gentle method helps avoid tiny tears in your skin that can happen from scrubbing too hard, keeping your skin's barrier safe.

After cleaning your skin, it’s time to help it heal. This is where barrier-repair creams are important. Choose products that contain ingredients such as ceramides, panthenol, and centella asiatica. These ingredients are great for moisturising and healing. They help repair your skin's barrier, making it stronger against future irritations.

After Holi, people may notice their skin feels more sensitive or irritated. This could be due to harsh chemicals in the colours or to environmental stress. It’s important to soothe your skin if it feels itchy or uncomfortable. Calming creams with colloidal oatmeal can help. They have anti-inflammatory properties that provide quick relief and aid in healing.

Dr Kohli suggests including this step in your skincare routine after Holi. Keeping your skin moist and healthy helps reduce damage and promotes a glowing complexion that lasts long after the festival.

If you have a severe reaction, talk to a doctor about using topical steroids. It’s important not just to treat the visible symptoms but also to deal with the underlying issues that can cause problems if left untreated.

Step 4: Hydration and lifestyle adjustments Your skin’s health depends not just on what you put on it but also on your lifestyle choices. Drinking enough water, avoiding alcohol, and getting enough rest can greatly affect how your skin responds in the days after Holi.

Dehydration can cause dry skin and worsen conditions like eczema, rosacea, or acne. This can make skincare after a festival more difficult. Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated and helps remove toxins from your body. Eat a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts, to nourish your skin and support recovery.

