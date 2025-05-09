Pregnant UK woman’s viral dance video sparks debate online: Doctor reveals if it is actually safe for to-be moms, babies

Dr Sonam Dahiya, a UK-based general practitioner and soon-to-be mother of twins, grabbed attention after she shared an Instagram video of herself performing an energetic dance to the Bollywood song Ding Dong Dole with choreographer Aadil Khan on May 3. The video showcases her confidence and enthusiasm, challenging conventional assumptions about pregnancy and fitness. Also read | Should you work out while pregnant? Expert shares dos and don'ts Dr Sonam Dahiya showed off her impressive dance moves in a video she posted. (Instagram/ Sonam Dahiya)

The pregnant woman's dance video with 39.3 million views on Instagram inspired many, especially expectant mothers, to prioritise their physical and mental well-being during pregnancy. By showcasing her fitness journey, Dr Dahiya encouraged others to stay active and healthy while pregnant. However, some on social media were concerned and wondered if the high-impact routine was safe for both mother and her twins.

Check out Dr Dahiya's video:

'Isn’t it harmful for the baby?'

An X user reacted to Dr Dahiya's video with 796.2K views which was shared by another X user: “Can any doctor confirm if it’s safe for the baby?” Another person tweeted, “Is this kind of dance safe for the fetus at this gestational age?? What about the mother?? What sort it exercises are safe for a pregnant mother?” Someone also asked, “Isn’t it harmful for the baby?”

Defending Dr Dahiya but admitting her dance looked risky, an X user also said: “She’s a doctor and understands the nuances. Gentle dancing during pregnancy, akin to light exercise, is generally safe, but vigorous moves like jumping or intense routines are not advisable. As a doctor, she likely knows her limits. Personally, I’d err on the side of caution and avoid any risks.”

Responding to the buzz around her dance video, Dr Dahiya herself shared in the caption of her dance video: “Being a doctor myself I would like to help answer your questions about whether it is safe to exercise in pregnancy? Yes if you are healthy and your pregnancy is uncomplicated. Physical activity does not increase your risk of miscarriage, low birth weight or early delivery. It is still important to consult with your doctor to discuss what activities you can do safely.”

She also shared this post on May 4:

Is dancing actually safe during pregnancy?

By dancing while pregnant, Dr Dahiya is breaking stereotypes and showing that pregnancy doesn't mean stopping physical activity entirely. But is it actually okay to dance energetically while pregnant?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dhatchayani S, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road said, “Dance, when done safely, is a wonderful way for expectant mothers to stay active during pregnancy. About 25 percent of pregnant women engage in some kind of regular physical activity. Incorporating safe forms of exercise, such as gentle dance, can support overall well-being.”

However, Dr Dhatchayani S added that 'it's imperative to avoid dance moves that put too much strain on the joints, increase the danger of falls, or cause abdominal injuries'.

“Any fitness program must consider the physiological changes that pregnancy brings about, such as elevated heart rate, increased oxygen demand, and increased calorie requirements. Exercises elevate maternal body temperatures, which can cause foetal hyperthermia and negatively impact foetal development. Hence, it is crucial to stay hydrated and have adequate ventilation to prevent a major rise in body temperature,” she said.

What are the pros and cons of dancing for pregnant women?

According to her, 'it has also been demonstrated that dancing during labour may lessen discomfort, shorten the time of the labour, and encourage a natural delivery without harming the unborn child'. Although dance during pregnancy may be beneficial, 'there are some clear contraindications', she added.

“Women with high blood pressure (preeclampsia), an incompetent cervix, second or third trimester bleeding, placenta previa, heart or restrictive lung disease, or severe anaemia should avoid dance-based exercise. It is highly recommended to consult a healthcare expert before starting a dance-based exercise or continuing any form of physical activity during pregnancy,” Dr Dhatchayani S said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.