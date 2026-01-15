Pre-marathon diet: Dietitian shares the ideal meal to keep your body fueled for the race

More people are adding completing a marathon to their bucket lists. To prepare for your race, sticking to a running plan is important. You also need a healthy diet to perform at your best during marathon training. Looking for what to eat while training and how to fit that nutrition into your schedule, leading up to and on race day? Read on. How to fuel for race day? What meal should I eat before a marathon? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

"Your diet before the marathon is not just about eating more food. It’s about eating smarter and at the correct times", Dietitian Richa Anand, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

How many carbs should I eat 3 days before a marathon? In the last three to five days before a marathon, focusing on carbohydrates is key. Research in the journal Nutrients shows that eating more carbs can boost glycogen stores in your muscles and liver. Glycogen is stored glucose that provides energy when your muscles begin to tire. A study in the Journal of Sports Sciences found that athletes can improve their performance by optimising their carbohydrate intake before the race.

A carbohydrate-rich diet includes easy-to-digest foods that are high in carbs. Good options are pasta, rice, bread, and potatoes. Fruits like bananas and berries are also excellent choices. These foods help quickly restore your glycogen stores. They do this without stressing your digestive system, which is important to prevent issues on race day.

Should I eat protein when carb loading? During the carb-loading phase, people often overlook protein intake. But it is important to include it. While your main goal is to replenish glycogen, protein helps repair and rebuild muscle fibres that may be stressed from training in the final week. A good idea is to add moderate amounts of lean protein to your meals. Good sources include turkey, chicken, or legumes. These options provide quality protein without being too heavy.

Why is meal planning important before a marathon? Loading up on carbs is important, but do so in moderation. It is easy to overeat heavy, fibre-rich meals during this time. These meals can cause bloating, stomach issues, and a sluggish feeling that you want to avoid on race day. The dietitian stresses that "finding the right balance is important instead of packing in complex carbs, focus on simple carbs that your body can use quickly."

Meal planning is important.

Start your mornings with a light bowl of oatmeal. You can top it with honey and sliced bananas.

For lunch, enjoy a generous serving of pasta with marinara sauce.

At dinner, have grilled chicken or fish with mashed potatoes. These meals give you the carbs you need while helping you feel light and energised throughout the day. How many days to hydrate before a marathon? While we often think about what we eat to fuel our bodies, staying hydrated is just as important. Many runners forget how vital hydration is in the days leading up to a marathon. Staying hydrated helps our muscles work properly and improves blood flow. Dehydration can hurt your performance and increase your risk of cramps, which are a runner's worst enemy. A study by the American College of Sports Medicine shows that drinking enough water can enhance performance in endurance events.

During this taper phase, drink water regularly throughout the day. Keeping your electrolytes balanced is important. Drinks that have sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium can help you avoid cramps. Consider adding coconut water or low-sugar sports drinks to your pre-race hydration plan. Make sure to test any new products during your training runs to see how they affect your stomach.

What should you eat on the day of a race? One of the most critical parts of race-day nutrition is when you eat. Coaches and dietitians suggest focusing not just on what you eat, but also on when you eat. Have a breakfast rich in carbohydrates a day or two before the race, and eat it about three to four hours before you start. This timing helps you feel energised and avoid feeling sluggish.

A good breakfast before a marathon includes bagels with peanut butter, scrambled eggs, and some fruit. This meal provides a balanced mix of carbs and protein. It helps keep your energy up without making you feel heavy.

Why is nutrition important to mental health? Don't forget how important nutrition is for your mindset. Eating the right foods at the correct times can boost your confidence before a race. When you're well-fueled, you can feel less anxious and focus more on your running plan instead of worrying about your carbohydrate intake or hydration.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)