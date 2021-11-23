Prevent heart attack in winter season with these easy Yoga tips and asanas

Winter time is often considered a difficult time for people with cardiac issues and several studies suggest increase in cardiovascular events like heart attack, heart failure, arrhythmia during the season.

Low temperatures can activate sympathetic nervous system and lead to constriction of blood vessels which results in increase in heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol levels. All this can increase the risk of getting heart attack during winters.

It's advised for people with such vulnerabilities to take care of their overall well-being with the help of diet, exercise and Yoga. Also, when it comes to reducing stress, which is a big risk factor for heart disease, Yoga can help immensely with a set of asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques.

"Yoga is the scientific path to gaining holistic wellness through techniques that benefit the health of the body, mind and the soul. If you start yoga, and remain regular and consistent with your practise, you can prevent a number of lifestyle diseases like heart attack, diabetes etc," says renowned Yoga expert Grand Master Akshar.

According to numerous studies, Yoga can help alleviate stress and anxiety and boost your mental health which goes a long way in prevention of heart disease.

"Through simple poses, breathing and meditation, you can achieve a stress-free life. Yoga builds mindfulness for a calm and relaxed mind. Postures are physical exercises that combine breathing and specific body alignment for inner and outer health," says the Yoga guru.

Pranayama and Meditation for heart health

Practise meditation techniques like Aarambh Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan, and Sthithi Dhyan. This can lead to the cessation of the fluctuations of the mind which cause you to panic, stress and have anxiety. Reap the benefits of yoga at any age for a more peaceful and balanced inner state," says Grand Master Akshar.

He also suggests a set of Yoga asanas for preventing heart attack in winter

Mandukasana

* First, you need to sit in Vajrasana which is also known as thunderbolt pose. It is a simple kneeling pose.

* Now, with your hands, make a fist with the thumb tucked well inside your four fingers.

* Place your fists on the abdomen region on both sides of your navel.

* Now exhale and start pulling the abdomen inside slightly. After this, bend forward slowly and start pressing the navel with your fists.

* Keep your back as straight you can get, and keep looking forward in your bend position.

* Now keep the breath well outside in this pose and maintain it for a period of time which is comfortable for you.

* Now to release this pose, inhale and then slowly raise your trunk up to the kneeling pose and bring your hands back to your sides and then relax.

Padmasana

* Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh

* Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up

* Pull your feet closer to your hips

* Drop your knees to the floor

* Place your palms on your knees facing up

* Repeat with the other leg

Pawan Muktasana

* Lie on your back

* Inhale and slowly raise the legs to a 90-degree angle from the floor.

* Bend both legs at the knees and rest the thighs against the abdomen, keeping the knees and ankles together.

* Wrap the knees with both arms, hands holding opposite elbows.

* Bend the neck and place the chin on the knees. Continue to maintain the asana, breathing normally.

