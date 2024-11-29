Preventing stroke: 5 simple lifestyle changes for your parents that make a big difference

Certain risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and sedentary lifestyle can make one susceptible to stroke. Want to know what you can do to prevent it? Sweat not as we got an expert on board to highlight the vital measures that one should take to reduce the chances of a stroke. A stroke usually occurs when the blood flow to the parts of the brain is interrupted or stopped. It can happen to anyone at any time and can further increase the risk of severe brain damage along with major health complications.(Photo by Pixabay)

Brain strokes could lead to 10 million fatalities in low-middle-income countries, including India, by the year 2050, a Lancet medical journal study, conducted in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has warned. The report said stroke-related deaths are projected to escalate from 6.6 million in 2020 to a staggering 9.7 million by 2050.

It also reveals that India reports the highest incidences and prevalence of stroke cases, with 1.29 million new cases and 9.65 million existing cases, followed by Indonesia and Bangladesh. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nirmal Surya, Consulting Neurophysician and President of the ISA (Indian Stroke Association), shared, “A stroke is an emergency that can strike anyone while leaving long-lasting effects on the well-being. A stroke usually occurs when the blood flow to the parts of the brain is interrupted or stopped. It can happen to anyone at any time. This can further increase the risk of severe brain damage along with major health complications.”

The common symptoms of stroke are trouble in walking, understanding and speaking. (Unsplash)

According to Dr Nirmal Surya, multiple risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, moderate alcohol consumption, high cholesterol and ones having nicotine in any form such as smoking or chewing tobacco are at a higher risk when compared to those who don’t have these comorbidities. Dr Nirmal Surya asserted, “This is why it becomes crucial to take utmost care and follow necessary precautions to improve your health. Recognising and understanding these risk factors early on can help individuals make informed choices about their health. Incorporating simple lifestyle changes can be effective in reducing the risk of experiencing stroke.”

Talking about the lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of stroke, Dr Nirmal Surya suggested -

1. Manage your blood pressure:

If you have blood pressure issues like hypertension, you should be cautious. High blood pressure is one of the major risk factors for stroke in many people. Keep your blood pressure levels in check by regularly monitoring them. Strictly avoid foods that are high in sodium, like packaged or junk foods.

2. Quit nicotine in any form that is smoking and chewing tobacco:

Unhealthy habits like smoking can significantly influence your risk of stroke. It can negatively damage your blood vessels resulting in excessive buildup of plaque in the arteries. Quitting smoking can help lower your risk of stroke in later life. Consult a doctor or specialist to begin your smoking cessation journey for this healthy transformation.

3. Control your diabetes:

Health conditions like diabetes can contribute to several health complications including stroke. If you have diabetes then it becomes crucial to keep your sugar levels in a healthy range. Ensure that you are regularly taking medications prescribed by the doctor without fail. Other lifestyle modifications like eating well-balanced meals and staying physically active can help manage your diabetes.

4. Eat a healthy diet:

Incorporating healthy and well-balanced meals that contain sufficient nutrients can help prevent stroke. Make sure that your diet contains plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins for effective results. Avoid eating foods that contain excess amounts of saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol. These ingredients all together can elevate your risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

The risk factors for a stroke include conditions like high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes which can be controlled by practicing Yoga.(Pixabay)

5. Exercise regularly:

Being physically active is essential for maintaining your overall health and optimum weight while reducing the risk of stroke. Individuals should aim for at least 45 minutes of exercise every day. This includes walking, hitting the gym, cardio, Yoga, meditation, cycling, jogging and swimming. Stay vigilant by adhering to these foolproof measures.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.