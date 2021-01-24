Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.
Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury is a serious complication of radial artery puncture.
The study, published in a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications, is led by Yachao Li, Zengming Xue, He Ma, Wei Zhang, Shaoping Nie and Changsheng Ma from the People's Hospital of Langfang City, Hebei, China and Beijing Anzhen Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China.
In this case report, the authors discuss the case of a 66-year-old woman admitted to hospital with ''paroxysmal chest tightness and suffocation for 5 days."
Coronary angiography was performed on the woman. During insertion of the arterial sheath, the patient experienced severe pain in the right forearm, which radiated to the palm. The puncture sheath did not return blood after the sheath-core was withdrawn.
The sheath was removed and local compression was used to stop bleeding. There was no obvious bleeding at the puncture point, and the compression was removed 6 hours after the procedure. Local swelling and increased tension were seen in the right forearm.
At the 1-week follow-up, she exhibited swelling, high local tension, small blisters, and bluish-purple skin of the right forearm, with an acceptable right radial artery pulsation. She had severe pain in the affected limb, which radiated to the thumb, index finger, and middle finger.
The authors discuss the causes of, and treatment measures for, pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by radial artery puncture.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even one alcoholic drink per day can increase risk of atrial fibrillation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coffee temporarily counteracts effect of sleep loss on cognitive function: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how eating habits could cause child obesity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Premature birth can be reduced by treating fetus as patient: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boost immunity with key nutrients found in pistachios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch
- Want to improve your basic fitness or need sport-specific conditioning? Check out this ‘fun combo’ of Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala as they perform MOTR workout during pilates session at the gym. Read benefits of this exercise form inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty shares the perfect exercise, recipe to improve digestive health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts say school meals can be healthier for children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strange hyperactivation in brain can be early sign of Alzheimer's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New combination of immunotherapies shows great promise for treating lung cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bone density loss from Anastrozole partially reverses after treatment stops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox