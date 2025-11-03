Psychologist reveals 5 habits that healthy couples share for lasting love

Opposites attract; we all have heard this, but when it comes to long-term love, similarities between two individuals matter more. Dr. Mark Travers, a psychologist who specializes in relationships, wrote for CNBC that shared habits in couples help keep their bond strong, leading to lasting relationships. Here are the five traits that people in the happiest relationships have in common: Psychologist reveals the 5 shared traits that make couples happier and relationships last longer(Unsplash)

1. A shared sense of humor

A couple who laugh together stay together. According to Dr. Travers, lasting love is a result of finding humor in daily life moments. Happy couples often make stressful situations lighter with laughter and turn them into manageable moments. With time, these laughs and inside jokes become reminders of everything they have faced together.

2. Similar communication styles

Every couple has a different way of handling conflicts. Some people talk things out, sort and resolve issues immediately, whereas others like their own space and seek time to think before discussing. Either approach can work only if both partners are in agreement. When there is transparency and expectations are clear and aligned, nobody feels ignored or sidelined, and the roots of trust become strong in a healthy relationship.

3. Aligned social needs

Dr. Travers says couples do not need to have the same personality, but it helps when both have the same social comfort level. Whether they are extroverted or homebodies, happy couples agree on how much socializing feels right.

4. Curiosity about arts and culture

Strong couples often enjoy trying new experiences together. From concerts to restaurants, and from books to movies, they are always curious about something new. Even if they do not always agree, they remain open-minded and interested in each other’s opinions, which keeps the relationship dynamic and fun.

5. Genuine interest in each other

Perhaps the simplest but most powerful habit of all, Dr. Travers says, is staying genuinely curious about one another. Happy couples keep asking questions, showing affection, and expressing appreciation, even after years together. No one has to chase the other’s attention; it flows naturally and equally. As Dr. Travers concludes, “Opposites may attract, but shared values and curiosity are what help a relationship last.”