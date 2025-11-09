Pulmonologist shares 4 tips on taking care of your health during pollution and changing weather

The double whammy of pollution and changing weather puts the body under a lot of stress, extensively impacting major functions of the physiological system. As the air quality worsens and the temperature swings from chilly to clammy in a heartbeat, knowing how to protect yourself safeguards you from many health issues, from the respiratory system to the weakened immune system. Coughing is a common concern during polluted days. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Pulmonologist Dr Swapnil Mehta, senior consultant at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, with over 13 years of experience, shared with HT Lifestyle that when one maintains the right preventive habits and lifestyle practices, it becomes easier to counter the ill effects of rising pollution and weather changes.

4 ways to protect yourself

Follow these healthy habits to ensure you stay healthy this season. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

Here are the four habits that counter the effects of pollution and erratic weather:

1. Mask up wisely:

First up, the pulmonologist recommended wearing masks. This season, you cannot afford to step outside without proper protection. “Use an N95 or equivalent air mask when stepping outdoors, especially during high AQI days,” Dr Mehta suggested. Alternatively, he also recommended other mask options: “Cloth or surgical masks offer minimal protection from fine particulate matter (PM2.5)” It is vital to mask up as pollution particles, especially PM2.5, can easily enter lungs and bloodstream.

2. Prioritise indoor air quality:

Second, when you are indoors, the pulmonologist recommended installing an air purifier. “Keep windows closed during peak pollution hours, use air purifiers if possible, and include air-purifying plants like areca palm and peace lily indoors,” he advised, getting plants that enhance air quality indoors.

Often, indoor air may contain pollutants, making it essential to follow these practices. Dr Mehta cautioned against indoor smoking and burning too many incense sticks, so that the air indoors stays cleaner and breathable.

3. Strengthen respiratory health:

As you are ensuring your immediate environment stays safe, whether indoors with air purifiers and plants or outdoors with masks and portable purifiers. But along with external protection, you also need to build internal resilience.

The pulmonologist suggested a combination of practices, from doing respiratory exercises with steam inhalation to eating a healthy diet.

“Steam inhalation, nasal saline irrigation, and maintaining good hydration help clear airways," Dr Mehta recommended. "Follow a diet rich in antioxidants, especially vitamin C (amla, citrus fruits) and omega-3 (flaxseeds, walnuts), to support lung defence mechanisms.”

4. Maintain immunity amid weather changes:

The body becomes particularly vulnerable to seasonal infections and exhaustion as temperatures fluctuate in the changing weather.

The pulmonologist advised, “Get adequate sleep, regular exercise, and warm fluids like turmeric milk or herbal tea to help maintain immunity. Avoid sudden temperature transitions, such as moving from AC rooms to outdoors abruptly.”

Warning signs you need to look out for

For better precaution, you also need to be aware of some urgent signs when you may require medical attention.

Dr Mehta described some symptoms:

Persistent cough,

breathlessness,

wheezing,

or chest tightness

They warrant medical attention, especially in children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing lung or heart conditions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.