Ragi to Jowar; 4 summer-friendly grains and how to consume them

Summer heat can make you easily dehydrated and low on energy. The change in season can also affect your appetite and the foods that seemed tempting in winter season may no longer appeal to your taste buds. It is important to add certain summer grains to your diet for the right nutrition and prevention against summer illnesses. Certain whole grains and millets are ideal for summer season as they are cooling in nature and storehouse of nutrients. Millets can help protect from heat exhaustion, migraines and sunstrokes. One can add them in salads, pulao, make cheela, dosa, among a variety of other recipes. Soaking them before use is advised as it can help improve their digestibility and taste. (Also read | Millets: Types, health benefits of these ancient grains) Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor in her recent Instagram post shared four grains which are perfect for summers in terms of nutrients as well as their potency.(Instagram, Pinterest)

1. Jau (Barley)

Rich in many amazing nutrients, barley is the perfect grain for summer. A diuretic, barley, it helps with UTI and also in replenishing essential nutrients lost due to heat. Barley is used to make soups, stews, breads among a variety of other dishes.

Soaking time: 4 hours

Recipes: Use it in pulao or in salads or as atta to make rotis

2. Ragi (Finger Millet)

Also known as Mandua atta, ragi is high in fibre and calcium and is a superfood for people with diabetes. Babies are often fed ragi porridge for easy digestion. The grain is also useful in weight loss and keeps the body cool in summer season.

Soaking time: 8 hours

Recipes: Use it in dosa or use it as atta to make porridge or roti

3. Sama (Barnyard Millet)

Barnyard millet or Sama rice is rich in protein as well as calcium, iron, minerals, and vitamin B. It is also gluten-free and low in carbs. It is also beneficial for people with Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Soaking time: 8 hours

Recipes: Use it to make dosa or pulao or khichdi

4. Jowar (Sorghum)

This is another nutritious millet that you can consume during summer. Good for brain, jowar is also rich in Vitamin B1, iron, and fibre, which can aid in fat loss.

Soaking time: 10 hours

Recipes: Use it to make roti (with atta) or khichdi

MILLET RECIPE

Here's a millet recipe you can try at home:

Millet Pulao Recipe

(Recipe by Juhi Kapoor)

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp jeera

4-5 peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 onion

2 carrots

100 g peas

1/2 cup foxtail millet (soaked overnight)

2 times water

Method

Mix all ingredients in pressure cooker. It will take 3 whistles for the millet pulao to be ready!