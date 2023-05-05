After a detailed discussion with all the forces, a decision has been taken by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah where the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will introduce millets (Shree Anna) in the meals given to the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are grown as cereal crops or forage for animals and they are a staple food in many parts of the world, especially in Africa and Asia. MHA adds 30% millets in meals given to CAPF, NDRF personnel. Here are the types, health benefits of these ancient grains (Photo by Sous Chef G. Ravi Kiran)

For the uninitiated, millets are highly nutritious, gluten-free and rich in fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals and they are also relatively drought-resistant and can grow in poor soils, making them a sustainable and affordable food source. There are many different types of millets, including pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, proso millet and barnyard millet, among others where each type of millet has its unique nutritional profile and culinary uses.

Millets can be cooked and consumed in many different ways, such as porridge, flatbread, soup, salad and pilaf or they can also be ground into flour and used to make noodles, pasta, and baked goods. In recent years, millets have gained popularity as a healthy and sustainable alternative to other grains such as rice and wheat and they are particularly favoured by people with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, as they are gluten-free.

The cultivation and consumption of millets are also seen as a way to promote sustainable agriculture and food systems, as they require fewer inputs and resources compared to other crops. Many organisations and governments are promoting millets as part of efforts to combat climate change and promote food security in developing countries.