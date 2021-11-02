Rakul Preet Singh dances her way to fitness, like this…

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. The plethora of pictures and videos on her Instagram profile, documenting her fitness routine, are witness to the hard work that the actor gives in the gym.

Rakul Preet Singh also keeps sharing the snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile once in a while, to try and motivate her fans to take up their workouts seriously. On Tuesday, Rakul Preet Singh performed her fitness routine, but with a twist.

The actor merged her love for dance and fitness into a routine which is fun, entertaining and most importantly, healthy. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen dancing way to fitness and it is a treat for sore eyes. The actor performed a series of workouts with a background score of an upbeat song.

Rakul Preet’s Tuesday had no blues because she was all geared up on her yoga mat and songs to dance her way to a healthy body. In the video, Rakul Preet can be seen doing the plank position, pushups, cobras and mountain climbing, swiftly to match the rhythm of the song. Dressed in a soft pink sports bra and a pair of grey trousers. Rakul Preet can be seen smiling while acing the workout routine with grace and swiftness. “This is how I like to dance,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her video here:

A few days back, Rakul Preet shared the mantra she lives by, for yoga. With a slew of pictures of herself in various yoga positions, Rakul Preet wrote that yoga is not for the flexible ones, but for the ones who are willing to try it. Take a look at how she worked on her back muscles and also aced the head stand variation. +

Rakul Preet’s fitness routine is giving us all the midweek inspo we need to hit the gym.

