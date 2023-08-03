Change can be uncomfortable sometimes. But change is the only way of attaining personal growth and having positive transformation. It also opens up avenues for having an enriched and fulfilling life journey. "Embracing change with an open and curious mind can lead to an enriched and fulfilling life journey. If you can identify what is holding you back from change, then you can start to examine what dynamics and patterns are at play behind the scenes. This will help you work through whatever is holding you back and move you towards growth," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir as she explained why change can be difficult sometimes and why we struggle with change. Reasons why you might struggle with change(Pexels)

People's opinions: When we are people pleasing by nature, we often worry about others’ opinions of ourselves. We feel that too much change can make us change and in turn, will change the opinion that others have of us. We are doubtful of ourselves and hence we refrain from embracing change.

Self-trust: We refrain from changing ourselves or embracing the change around us because we do not trust ourselves that we will enough to come out of the change as a better person. We feel that we will not be able to handle the changes.

Habits: Often we are attached to habits, and we are not sure of changes. We take time to make the changes a part of our routine and hence we try to not embrace the changes.

Passively involved: Sometimes we have difficulty in sharing our opinions or thoughts that can lead to a change. Hence, when the change happens, we feel disempowered as we were not involved in the change.

Values and beliefs: When we are brought up in homes that did not encourage us to be independent, we grow up to be adults who are confused about their own values and belief system.

Burnt out: When we have too much on the plate, we feel fatigued and burnt out, and do not want any changes to happen – as changes mean more effort and work.

