Respiratory physician explains how to distinguish seasonal allergies from asthma and when to seek help

Every year, as the seasonal shifts happen, millions of people reach for tissue paper or inhalers, sometimes unsure which one they actually need. Runny nose, sneezing, and tight chest can be symptoms of both seasonal allergies and asthma, and the two conditions can often overlap. But they are not the same thing, and differentiating between them matters for getting the right treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Radhika Banka, consultant respiratory physician, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, decoded the difference between the two.

Ways to differentiate between asthma and seasonal allergies.(Pexel)

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What are seasonal allergies?

Dr Radhika Banka said, “It occurs when the immune system overreacts to airborne substances, which can be pollen, mold spores, grass, and dust.” The symptoms are initially in the upper respiratory tract: sneezing, itchy or watery eyes and nose, and nasal congestion. They are predictable, following seasons when specific plants pollinate and typically resolve once that season ends.

Asthma is a chronic condition of the lower airways, the bronchial tubes in the lungs. (Unsplash)

What is Asthma?

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{{^usCountry}} “Asthma is a chronic condition of the lower airways, the bronchial tubes in the lungs,” Dr Radhika told HT Lifestyle. It causes severe inflammation and thinning of the airways, leading to wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and persistent cough, especially at nighttime or in the early morning. Unlike allergies, asthma is not just seasonal; it can be triggered year-round by allergens, cold air, exercise, smoke, or stress. How to differentiate between asthma and seasonal allergies? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Asthma is a chronic condition of the lower airways, the bronchial tubes in the lungs,” Dr Radhika told HT Lifestyle. It causes severe inflammation and thinning of the airways, leading to wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and persistent cough, especially at nighttime or in the early morning. Unlike allergies, asthma is not just seasonal; it can be triggered year-round by allergens, cold air, exercise, smoke, or stress. How to differentiate between asthma and seasonal allergies? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Radhika highlighted that the most reliable distinguishing feature is where in the body the symptoms originate. Allergies affect the nose, eyes, and sinuses above the throat, while asthma affects the lungs, below it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Radhika highlighted that the most reliable distinguishing feature is where in the body the symptoms originate. Allergies affect the nose, eyes, and sinuses above the throat, while asthma affects the lungs, below it. {{/usCountry}}

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If your chest is involved, if you wheeze, or if breathing becomes laboured, asthma must be considered. Itchy eyes and sneezing, on their own, point firmly toward allergies. It is also worth noting that the two conditions frequently coexist.

Allergies affect the nose, eyes, and sinuses above the throat, while asthma affects the lungs, below it. (Pexel)

Allergic asthma, where allergens directly trigger airway inflammation, is among the most common forms of asthma. In such cases, managing the allergy component is part of managing the asthma itself.

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If symptoms are mild and clearly seasonal, antihistamines may suffice. “But if you experience chest tightness, breathlessness, or symptoms that wake you at night, or if over-the-counter remedies are not working, a pulmonologist can offer a proper diagnosis, including spirometry to assess lung function. Accurate diagnosis is the first step toward breathing easier, whatever the season,” Dr Radhika explains.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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