Skinny or overweight? Both BMIs can affect lung function in children, says study

Proper lung function is associated with a healthy body mass index. A recent study, led by Dr. Gang Wang, Karolinska Institute explored how unhealthy body mass index can affect lung function in children. Reduced lung function can lead to higher risk of heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. One of the main contributing causes of reduced lung function is an unhealthy body mass index.(Shutterstock)

The study added that lung function develops from womb to adulthood. However, one of the main contributors to reduced lung function is an unhealthy body mass index. While Body Mass Index (BMI) is a measurement based on a person’s weight and height, it can be controversial because it doesn't record a person’s muscle and fat composition.

Dr. Gang Wang, a researcher in the Department of Clinical Science and Education at the Karolinska Institutet, in a media release, said that the study follows children from birth to the age of 24, to track their lung function development through years. The study was conducted on 4000 children, and includes 3200 participants.

Results of the study:

Lung function in children was measured using a spirometry. Lung strength was tested based on how much air one can inhale and exhale. Simultaneously, urine samples were taken to analyse the substances that were metabolised inside the body.

The results of the study showed significant impact of extremely high BMI or rapidly increasing BMI on lung function in children. This further caused obstruction, leading to restricted airflow in the lungs. Urine samples showed high metabolite levels of amino acid histidine, usually observed in people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Below average BMI can also contribute to impaired lungs, due to inadequate lung growth. Dr. Gang Wang said in the media release, “The focus has been on overweight, but we also need to capture children with a low BMI and introduce nutritional measures.”

Can lung impairment be prevented?

However, the study also showed that lung impairment can be prevented with healthy changes in the BMI. It was noticed that if a child’s BMI returns to normal healthy range before they hit adulthood, lung impairment can be prevented.

