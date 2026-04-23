Infants and people prone to allergies should use special caution when using wet wipes, says a dermatologist

Wet wipes are an ultimate saviour, saving you from dirt, dust, pollution, and traces of makeup. But do you really think what you're applying to your face in the form of a wet wipe might actually be doing more harm than good? Dermatologist, Dr Madhur Eshwar Rao Basude, Apollo Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “The convenience of cleaning wipes is a great alternative for something refreshing on hot, humid days; however, habitual use can damage your skin's natural barrier”. Your wet wipes might be doing more harm than good (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

He further said that wipes are intended to clean sweaty skin, dirt, bacteria and other types of impurities. However, many contain surfactants and/or alcohol that will strip away your skin's oiliness as well.

The repeated disruption caused by the use of wipes on the skin will leave the skin more exposed to dryness, irritation, and an imbalance of microorganisms.

He further mentioned, “When used in a humid environment, residue left by the wipes will combine with sweat and/or sebum, causing further aggravation to the skin due to increased sensitivity”.

Common Summer Skin Issues

There are a few summerskincare issues that arecaused by over-usage of these wet wipes,especiallyduring the sweaty days.



Dr Basude further says, “People frequently show symptoms of contact dermatitis when they're using a lot of wipes and then have redness, itchiness, or blisters on various parts of their skin”.

“Another concern is folliculitis, which happens when hair follicles become infected because of blockage caused by the wipes and bacteria growing in the blocked follicles, particularly on sweaty skin after using wipes that leave a residue”.

People may start to see early signs when they have redness, burning sensation, itching or small bumps following the use of the wipe.

Ingredients That Raise Red Flags

There are some ingredients in wipes which induce irritation:

Alcohol: Drying and barrier-destroying properties; therefore, very questionable for use on sensitive (eg, eczema) skin.

Fragrance: Often an allergen and common in children and those prone to allergies.

Preservatives (ie, methylisothiazolinone, parabens): Have been shown to produce allergic contact dermatitis in at-risk individuals.

“If a person has had a previous history (or any of these) skin concerns, they are at a higher risk for aggravated skin problems from wipes”, says Dr Basude. Therefore, he suggests that children, infants, and people who are prone to allergies should use special caution when using wipes.

Safe Usage Guidelines

Dr Basude states that wet wipes should always be used in situations with no access to water or a mild cleanser. He further recommends using wipes that are fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and hypoallergenic-free, and patch-test before using them regularly on the skin. Dr Basude cautions using wipes on areas of the skin that are broken, sunburned, or have had a treatment or procedure recently. When using wipes, rinse with water after each use and apply a light moisturiser to replenish moisture to the skin.

Check out Alcohol-free wet wipes