Retinol vs ravinage: Is the hype worth it or is retinol still king in anti-ageing skincare battle?

When it comes to skincare, retinoids have long been hailed as the gold standard for anti-ageing and skin renewal. Retinol, a widely recognised over-the-counter form of Vitamin A, has decades of research backing its efficacy.

However, a relatively newer contender, ravinage, has recently entered the market with claims of similar benefits. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shweta Mishra, a leading Facial Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon at Sharva Clinic in New Delhi's Pitampura and Rohini, shed light on this ongoing debate.

The science behind retinol

Retinol has been extensively studied and is known for its ability to stimulate collagen production, accelerate cell turnover and reduce hyperpigmentation. Its consistent results in improving fine lines, wrinkles and overall skin texture make it a dermatologist-favourite worldwide.

People with uneven skin texture can start with retinol to see transformative effects.

“Retinol is one of the most well-researched skincare ingredients available today,” shared Dr Shweta Mishra. “Its efficacy has been proven across multiple clinical studies and its mechanism of action is well understood. This makes it a reliable option for my patients who seek visible and lasting results.”

Ravinage: The new kid on the block

Ravinage, on the other hand, is a relatively newer product in the realm of skincare. While it claims to offer similar benefits to retinol—such as skin rejuvenation and anti-ageing effects—its research is still in its infancy. The long-term effects, safety profile and overall effectiveness compared to retinol remain uncertain.

“While I always keep an open mind to new developments in aesthetic medicine, Ravinage simply does not have the extensive research backing that retinol does,” Dr Mishra explained. “As a medical professional, I cannot recommend a product to my patients unless I am completely confident in its safety and efficacy. At this point, Ravinage lacks the scientific validation required for me to prescribe it over retinol.”

Retinol’s proven track record

Retinol’s ability to integrate seamlessly into skincare routines with various formulations from creams to serums; makes it a preferred choice among dermatologists and aesthetic physicians. Patients using retinol under professional guidance can experience significant improvements in skin texture and tone.

Retinol helps with the fine lines.

“There is no denying that retinol, when used correctly, delivers remarkable results,” said Dr Mishra. “From acne to fine lines, it addresses multiple skin concerns with a strong evidence-based foundation.”

The verdict: Stick to the tried and tested

Dr Shweta Mishra strongly advises patients to be cautious when experimenting with newer skincare ingredients that do not yet have robust clinical support. The research backing retinol is significantly stronger.

Retinol’s efficacy in promoting collagen production, reducing fine lines and improving skin texture has been extensively studied and validated over decades. In contrast, ravinage lacks substantial clinical research to support its long-term benefits and safety for widespread prescription use.

Dr Mishra asserted that dermatological recommendations should be grounded in scientific evidence, ensuring patient safety and effectiveness. “While new ingredients like Ravinage may hold promise, they require rigorous research before replacing well-established treatments like retinol. Until more robust data emerges, retinol remains the superior choice for skincare professionals and patients alike. In aesthetic medicine, patient safety and proven results are my top priorities. Until Ravinage has undergone more extensive, peer-reviewed research, I will continue to advocate for retinol as the superior choice for my patients” concluded Dr Shweta Mishra.

For now, those looking to enhance their skin with scientifically backed solutions should place their trust in retinol, a time-tested and research-backed ingredient that remains a cornerstone of effective skincare.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.