Riddhima Sahni reveals she started doing yoga after 'a very difficult pregnancy': 'It's been 13 years now'

Riddhima Sahni , daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and sister of Ranbir Kapoor, has always been a yoga enthusiast. In fact, she proudly calls herself a ‘yoga enthusiast’ in her Instagram bio. Her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself doing certain yoga poses, from easy to intense levels. Riddhima, in a recent interview with India Today, shared how she started her yoga journey. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor's fitness secrets for toned body at 44 revealed: ‘I don’t go to gym, the only workout I do…’ Riddhima Sahni spoke about her yoga journey.(Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima swears by yoga for the last thirteen years, and it was a difficult pregnancy that led her to this workout routine. In the interview, Riddhima spoke of the time when she was pregnant with Samara, her daughter. She was undergoing a challenging pregnancy and sought to yoga. “It’s been 13 years now and I’ve never looked back,” added Riddhima.

Riddhima recently made her screen debut with the third season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood wives. A few weeks back, Riddhima shared a short BTS from the show, where she aced a Chakrasana to perfection. “Yoga in between scenes with the lovely Bhavana Pandey,” she captioned her video. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is building her core strength with this intense routine

Samara joins mom Riddhima for yoga sessions

Daughter Samara often joins Riddhima for yoga sessions. Here’s a picture of the mother-daughter duo acing a Padmasana while pulling themselves up. “Yoga with my champ,” wrote Riddhima in the caption.

Who knew Padmasana and a pullup can be merged? Riddhima showed us how to ace pullups, and also work on the leg muscles, together. “Padmasana with a twist.” Also read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s ‘yoga life’: This time a ‘not easy’ criss cross position

Yoga is a holistic approach to health. It helps in strengthening the bones, muscles, upper and lower body. It helps in creating self-awareness and relaxing the nervous system. Prayanama, the deep breathing techniques help in cooling the body and calming the muscles.

More about Riddhima Sahni:

Riddhima Sahni is an interior and fashion designer who recently starred in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She is married to Bharat Sahni, with whom she has a daughter, Samara.