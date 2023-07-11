Currently, a large number of people including youngsters are getting diagnosed with various cardiac problems thus, bypass surgery is a potent solution for those who have been detected with 3 to 4 blocks in the heart but not many patients get convinced to opt for a bypass surgery owing to the long-term problems of the scar, the surgery or incision of the surgery. Moreover, the bypass surgery is done by the division of the central bone of the chest which is called the sternum.

Robotic cardiac surgery: Expert on advantages of robot-assisted heart surgery (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, Senior Consultant CVTS and lead Heart Transplant Surgeon at The Global Hospital in Parel Mumbai, explained, “Sternotomy which is the part of this surgery and can cause unwanted pain, delay the healing process, and raise one’s chances of infections mainly in those with diabetes. Sternotomy can also cause ugly itchy scars also called keloids. These keloids are usually seen in the front of the chest and can be a matter of concern for many patients.”

You don’t have to fret now as health experts have the latest surgical technique option for you that can help you quickly bounce back after the surgery. Have you heard about robotic-assisted cardiac surgery? No? Do not worry, we tell you everything you need to know about this.

What is Robotic Cardiac Surgery?

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni revealed, “Due to cutting-edge technology, it is possible to help cardiac patients to improve their quality of life with newer procedures. Robot-assisted heart surgery is now becoming popular and is in great demand owing to the wide range of benefits it has to offer. This surgery is a game-changer for cardiac patients. In this surgery, there is no bone-cutting and it requires only a small incision. Hence, there will be less pain and faster recovery. One will be able to heal without any side effects or complications. The outcome is often successful as the surgery is performed with the latest technology, increased magnification, excellent exposure, and reach for the surgery.”

He elaborated, “The surgery is safe and the prognosis is good. You will be surprised to know that the patient will be able to walk 2-3 days after the surgery and resume his/her daily routine with ease. The patients will be able to even travel hassle-free. Be assured as the surgery uses advanced anaesthesia and pain management techniques with the epidural catheters. Those women with coronary artery disease (CAD) can also undergo this type of surgery. The incision is in the breast fold and is completely free of any bone cutting.”

Advantages:

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni highlighted the advantages of robot-assisted heart surgery and said, “This robot-assisted surgery is promising as the incision made is small so the cosmetic scar is acceptable. One can get back on their feet within a day or two whereas, when we talk about open surgery, it takes a few months to recover and move freely. The surgery is considered the best option as there is no bone-cutting involved, faster recovery and healing, chest belts are not used in this type of surgery, no scars or keloids, good for women with osteoporosis. Not only this, the surgery is precise, and there is minimal blood loss. So, consult the doctor without any delay and go for this surgery.”