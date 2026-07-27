Running 'doesn't do too much'? Delhi cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra ranks 10 fitness habits, reveals what matters most

In an era of conflicting wellness advice, prioritising lifestyle options can feel overwhelming. Addressing this issue, Delhi-based cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra took to Instagram to break down everyday practices, rating popular ‘healthy habits’ from number 1 to 10 to highlight what really moves the needle. Also read | Skipping meals to drinking fruit juice: Physician Dr Mansi Nigam reveals 5 'healthy' habits that may actually harm you

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In his caption, Dr Chopra noted, “Some habits make a bigger difference than others. Here’s my countdown from number 10 to 1.” In the video he posted, Dr Chopra evaluated fitness routines, dietary strategies, recovery hacks, and more.

Top tier habits: sleep to meal timing

While trendy biohacks dominate social media feeds, Dr Chopra’s top habits are centred heavily on basic health practices. When asked to reveal the ultimate priority for well-being, Dr Chopra crowned rest as the non-negotiable leader: "I will rate sleep as number one."

Coming in closely behind at number 2 was resistance training, with the doctor placing ‘strength training very high up there’. Proper meal timing secured the number 3 spot, with Dr Chopra highlighting metabolic alignment over quick-fix diets.

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{{^usCountry}} "Not just high, but very high," Dr Chopra shared regarding strategic eating windows, adding, "I'm putting it at number three because it's very important that the food is digested at the right time." Rounding out the top four, the cardiologist deemed adequate protein intake 'very important' and assigned it the fourth spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Not just high, but very high," Dr Chopra shared regarding strategic eating windows, adding, "I'm putting it at number three because it's very important that the food is digested at the right time." Rounding out the top four, the cardiologist deemed adequate protein intake 'very important' and assigned it the fourth spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Mid-tier habits: yoga to ice baths

Moving down the rankings, ancient practices and environmental elements earned solid middle-tier scores. Dr Chopra ranked yoga on number 5 and highlighted it as a balanced, holistic practice for overall mobility and mindfulness.

On the sixth spot, he ranked both ice baths and peptides. Addressing cold immersion therapy, Dr Chopra said, "Cold plunges are good. It feels a little difficult, but I think six would be a good (rating)." Regarding therapeutic peptides, he described them as 'wonderful depending on the nature of your problem', adding that they 'work very well'.

Morning sunlight ranked seventh, and Dr Chopra recognised its support for circadian rhythms and natural hormone control. Post-meal walking ranked number 8 and was highlighted as a simple, effective tool to aid digestion and blood sugar control. Also read | Are ice baths and cold showers actually good for you? Health coach breaks down the wellness trend

Re-evaluating alcohol and running

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Perhaps the most surprising takeaways came at the lower end of the ranking, where Dr Chopra offered insights into alcohol consumption and cardio routines.

On the subject of moderating or avoiding alcohol, he ranked it at number 9, balancing strictly physiological effects with socialing: "Alcohol does not do something great in the body, but sitting with family and friends and enjoying a drink is not bad."

Running rounded out the list at number 10. While widely popularised as a go-to cardio workout, Dr Chopra urged a more personalised view regarding high-impact running: "Running is good, but it doesn't really do too much. At the same time, for someone it's good and someone it's not good." Also read | Weekend binge drinking or daily alcohol? Cardiologist Dr Sanjat Chiwane reveals which habit is more harmful to the heart

About Dr Alok Chopra

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Dr Alok Chopra is a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience. He completed his MBBS and postgraduate studies at Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi. He is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians, London. After completing his residency at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, he served as a lecturer in the department of cardiology at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, London.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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