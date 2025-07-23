Sarcoma is more than just a lump: Oncologist shares 5 warning signs to watch out for

Sarcoma cancer is a rare but aggressive type of cancer that develops in the connective tissues of the body. While it accounts for only 1% of all cancers, it can be more common in children and young adults. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vivek Verma, associate director, surgical oncology (musculoskeletal, paediatrics), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said, “Due to vague or subtle symptoms, it’s often diagnosed late, sometimes with serious consequences.” Also read | Sarcoma cancer: Oncologist reveals 6 main causes of cancer that develops in bones, muscles and blood vessels Sarcoma cancer is more common in children and young adults.(Anna Tarazevich)

Sarcoma is more than just a lump

“When people think of cancer, they often expect obvious warning signs like weight loss, fever, decreased appetite etc. With sarcoma, however, the symptoms may be deceptively mild or misinterpreted as sports injuries, growing pains, or benign lumps. While a painless lump in the arm, leg or abdomen is the most commonly noticed sign, it’s important to understand that sarcoma doesn’t always present as visible swelling,” the oncologist added.

Dr. Vivek Verma further explained the lesser-known symptoms of sarcoma to watch out for:

1. Unexplained pain or discomfort

Persistent pain in a bone or soft tissue, particularly if it worsens at night or doesn’t improve with rest or over-the-counter remedies could be a red flag. Unlike muscular injuries, this pain often lingers or intensifies over time.

2. Swelling that doesn’t go away

Even if a lump is small or painless, it should not be ignored. A mass that is more than 3 cm, increases in size or feels deep-seated warrants further investigation. Do not wait for it to become painful. Also read | All about sarcoma: A rare, aggressive cancer that spreads faster than any other

Exposure to radiation therapy can increase the risk of sarcoma cancer.(Unsplash)

3. Restricted mobility or stiffness

A sarcoma near a joint or muscle can limit movement or cause stiffness. If a part of your body begins to feel increasingly tight or difficult to move without injury, get it checked.

4. Nerve symptoms

Some sarcomas press on nearby nerves, leading to numbness, tingling, or weakness in the limbs. These are easily mistaken for nerve compression issues like a slipped disc or sciatica.

5. Pathological fracture

In advanced cases, sarcoma may cause systemic symptoms like weight loss, anaemia or extreme fatigue; signs that something more serious may be occurring internally. Also read | Is sarcoma deadlier than other types of cancer? Know how it is different from others

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.