Scalp Detox 101: Complete guide, from hair care sequence to warning signs your hair needs a good cleanse

Detoxifying is a sought-after process, from cleansing your body with antioxidant-rich diets to getting supple skin with a well-rounded skincare routine. Similarly, your scalp too requires adequate detox to achieve healthy-looking hair. Scalp detox can be included in hair care routine.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, at SkinQure Clinic, in Sake, Delhi, shared how to get started with hair scalp detox.

Understanding scalp detox

First, let's try to understand what's scalp detox. Just like skin, the scalp too requires a bit of cleaning. A good healthy scalp promotes healthy hair growth, making scalp care a priority.

Elaborating on scalp detox, Dr Jangid said, “Scalp detox is the cleansing of the grime, oil, dead skin cells, and buildup accumulated by the hair. Detoxifying the hair by unclogging the follicles and stimulating circulation can balance the sebum levels, reduce flakiness from dandruff, and create the scalp environment for the hair to grow.”

Now, let's see why this scalp buildup happens in the first place. There are many factors, from external to internal, which contribute. Stating the reasons, Dr Jangid explained, “Buildup from sweat, sebum, hair care products, and environmental pollutants can clog pores over time and impact the health of your hair. Additionally, various factors such as Hormonal imbalances, poor nutrition or conditions like oily skin, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and scalp psoriasis can negatively impact scalp health. Thus, making your hair dull, leading to hair loss, or causing irritation. A scalp detox is the solution for removing this buildup, restoring the scalp, and triggering the growth of your hair.”

Signs your hair needs detox

Dandruff is one of the signs your scalp needs a detox. (Freepik)

So, as you get started what are the visible signs that can help you identify when your hair needs a good detox?

Dr BL Jangid shared these signs:

Persistent flakings or dandruff

Oily or greasy scalp, even after washing

Hair is weighed or heavy

Hair is dull or lacks enough volume

Unexplained loss of hair

Unpleasant scalp odour

Frequency of scalp detox

The scalp buildup depends from person to person, so the detox routine is somewhat subjective. Personal dermat consultation will help in figuring out the ideal scalp detox frequency that is in tandem with hair type and lifestyle.

Dr Jangid shared some generic scalp detox frequency timeline, based on hair type, for you to understand:

Oily or buildup hair: Detoxifying every 1-2 weeks for buildup and greasiness.

Detoxifying every 1-2 weeks for buildup and greasiness. Dry or sensitive scalp: One month is sufficient not to dehydrate the scalp.

One month is sufficient not to dehydrate the scalp. Normal hair: Detoxify every 2-3 weeks for scalp balance.

Scalp detox sequence

Scalp benefits from cleansing shampoo.(Freepik)

Now that all the basic preliminaries are taken care of, it's time you know the hair care sequence that involves thorough scalp detox.

Dr Jangid shared these steps:

Exfoliate: Use a scalp exfoliant containing gentle exfoliants such as sea salt or charcoal to remove dead skin cells and residues.

Use a scalp exfoliant containing gentle exfoliants such as sea salt or charcoal to remove dead skin cells and residues. Clarifying Shampoo: This shampoo is one that clears the scalp thoroughly by eliminating buildup and excess oil. To avoid stripping of essential oils, look for sulphate-free clarifying shampoos.

This shampoo is one that clears the scalp thoroughly by eliminating buildup and excess oil. To avoid stripping of essential oils, look for sulphate-free clarifying shampoos. Massage: Massaging the scalp during detoxing stimulates blood circulation, promoting healthier hair.

Massaging the scalp during detoxing stimulates blood circulation, promoting healthier hair. Condition and moisturize: After cleansing, apply a moisturizing mask or conditioner to replace the lost humidity and prevent dryness.

After cleansing, apply a moisturizing mask or conditioner to replace the lost humidity and prevent dryness. Rinse thoroughly: Be sure you rinse all the products from your scalp and your hair very thoroughly to prevent buildup.

Ingredients to look for in scalp scrubs

Dr Jangid recommended mild scrubs which have ingredients like tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar, or eucalyptus that can remove the buildup from the scalp gently.

But he urged to consult a hair expert first before trying any new products.

Red flags

Scalp can tell a lot about hair problems so if someone is undergoing problems like dandruff or severe hair loss, Dr Jangid recommended visiting a doctor for further treatment options.

