Senior eye doctor shares 6 possible reasons behind frequent eye irritation beyond just screen time
Eye irritation is often linked to constant screen time. But sometimes the screen is not the only culprit for your eye issues.
When your eyes feel constantly irritated, itchy, or uncomfortable, the first thing everyone blames is the screen. And while screen exposure does play a role, it is rarely the only culprit, and sometimes it is not the cause at all. If you have been cutting down on your phone time and still waking up with red, burning eyes, there are some other reasons you might be overlooking. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chanda Gupta, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, shared reasons that might lead to eye irritation.
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1. Undiagnosed allergies
Dr Chanda highlighted that undiagnosed allergies top the list. Seasonal pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and even certain fabrics can trigger allergic conjunctivitis, which presents as redness, watering, itching, and a gritty sensation. Many people live with mild allergies for years without identifying the trigger, assuming it is just “sensitive eyes.”
2. Contact lens
Your contact lens routine could be the problem. “Wearing lenses beyond the recommended hours, sleeping in them occasionally, or using expired solutions disrupts the oxygen supply to the cornea and creates a breeding ground for irritants,” said Dr Chanda. Even well-fitted lenses can cause issues if worn in dry or air-conditioned environments for too long.
3. Meibomian gland dysfunction{{/usCountry}}
3. Meibomian gland dysfunction{{/usCountry}}
It is one of the most underdiagnosed causes of chronic eye irritation. These tiny glands along your eyelid margins produce the oily layer of your tear film. When they get blocked (often from poor diet, not enough blinking, or makeup residue), the tear film breaks down quickly, leaving eyes dry and inflamed even without obvious screen exposure.
4. Lifestyle habits{{/usCountry}}
It is one of the most underdiagnosed causes of chronic eye irritation. These tiny glands along your eyelid margins produce the oily layer of your tear film. When they get blocked (often from poor diet, not enough blinking, or makeup residue), the tear film breaks down quickly, leaving eyes dry and inflamed even without obvious screen exposure.
4. Lifestyle habits{{/usCountry}}
Your pillowcase and makeup removal habits matter more than you think. Old mascara residue, accumulated skin oils, and dusty pillowcases can transfer irritants to your eyes every night. If you notice irritation primarily in the mornings, this is worth investigating.
5. Environmental factors
Indoor air quality is a silent irritant. Air conditioning, central heating, and poor ventilation dramatically reduce indoor humidity, which dries out the tear film. Many office environments sit well below the humidity level that the eyes need to stay comfortable.
6. Health conditions
Finally, underlying health conditions such as rosacea, thyroid disorders, and autoimmune conditions like Sjogren's syndrome often manifest first as eye dryness and irritation. If your symptoms are persistent despite trying the obvious fixes, a comprehensive eye exam and possibly a broader health check is worth prioritising.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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