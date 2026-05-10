Senior eye doctor shares 6 possible reasons behind frequent eye irritation beyond just screen time

When your eyes feel constantly irritated, itchy, or uncomfortable, the first thing everyone blames is the screen. And while screen exposure does play a role, it is rarely the only culprit, and sometimes it is not the cause at all. If you have been cutting down on your phone time and still waking up with red, burning eyes, there are some other reasons you might be overlooking. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chanda Gupta, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, shared reasons that might lead to eye irritation.

Reasons for frequent eye irritation.(Unsplash)

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1. Undiagnosed allergies

Dr Chanda highlighted that undiagnosed allergies top the list. Seasonal pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and even certain fabrics can trigger allergic conjunctivitis, which presents as redness, watering, itching, and a gritty sensation. Many people live with mild allergies for years without identifying the trigger, assuming it is just “sensitive eyes.”

2. Contact lens

Your contact lens routine could be the problem. “Wearing lenses beyond the recommended hours, sleeping in them occasionally, or using expired solutions disrupts the oxygen supply to the cornea and creates a breeding ground for irritants,” said Dr Chanda. Even well-fitted lenses can cause issues if worn in dry or air-conditioned environments for too long.

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Wearing lenses beyond the recommended hours can create a breeding ground for irritants. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Meibomian gland dysfunction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Meibomian gland dysfunction {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is one of the most underdiagnosed causes of chronic eye irritation. These tiny glands along your eyelid margins produce the oily layer of your tear film. When they get blocked (often from poor diet, not enough blinking, or makeup residue), the tear film breaks down quickly, leaving eyes dry and inflamed even without obvious screen exposure. 4. Lifestyle habits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is one of the most underdiagnosed causes of chronic eye irritation. These tiny glands along your eyelid margins produce the oily layer of your tear film. When they get blocked (often from poor diet, not enough blinking, or makeup residue), the tear film breaks down quickly, leaving eyes dry and inflamed even without obvious screen exposure. 4. Lifestyle habits {{/usCountry}}

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Your pillowcase and makeup removal habits matter more than you think. Old mascara residue, accumulated skin oils, and dusty pillowcases can transfer irritants to your eyes every night. If you notice irritation primarily in the mornings, this is worth investigating.

5. Environmental factors

Indoor air quality is a silent irritant. Air conditioning, central heating, and poor ventilation dramatically reduce indoor humidity, which dries out the tear film. Many office environments sit well below the humidity level that the eyes need to stay comfortable.

Air conditioning, central heating, and poor ventilation dramatically reduce indoor humidity, which dries out the tear film. (Pexel)

6. Health conditions

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Finally, underlying health conditions such as rosacea, thyroid disorders, and autoimmune conditions like Sjogren's syndrome often manifest first as eye dryness and irritation. If your symptoms are persistent despite trying the obvious fixes, a comprehensive eye exam and possibly a broader health check is worth prioritising.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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