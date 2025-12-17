Gurgaon eye surgeon with 26 years of experience explains real reasons your eyes keep twitching

That persistent, tiny flutter in your eyelid is rarely painful, but it can be quite distracting. Known medically as myokymia, these involuntary spasms often strike at the most inconvenient times. To get to the bottom of why this happens, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Neeraj Sanduja, an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurgaon, who brings 26 years of experience to the table. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 signs of magnesium deficiency: Muscle cramps, eye twitching and more If the twitching sticks around for more than a couple of weeks, spreads to other parts of the face, or comes with vision changes, redness, or swelling, it’s worth getting a professional opinion, because it could be signaling a deeper neurological problem. (Freepik)

The most common culprits

He said, “If your eyelid has ever started fluttering out of nowhere, you’re not alone. Eye twitching — medically called myokymia — is usually harmless, temporary, and more annoying than anything else. Still, understanding why it happens can help you manage it better.”

According to Dr Sanduja, eye twitching is usually the body's way of sending a signal that your lifestyle is out of balance. The most frequent triggers include fatigue and lack of sleep, stress, digital eye strain and stimulants such as excessive caffeine or alcohol.

“One of the most common triggers is fatigue. When you’re not sleeping enough, the tiny muscles around the eye become more irritable and prone to spasms. Stress has a similar effect, and many people notice their twitching worsens during busy or anxious periods. Excessive screen time is another major culprit; long hours on digital devices can strain the ocular muscles, leading to more frequent twitches. Even simple lifestyle habits — such as consuming excessive caffeine, alcohol, or skipping meals — can cause the eyelid to overreact,” he explained

Environmental and physical factors

Beyond basic lifestyle habits, the environment plays a significant role. Dr Sanduja shared that dry eyes were a major trigger, particularly for those who wear contact lenses for extended periods, work in heavily air-conditioned offices, suffer from seasonal allergies or surface irritation.

Dr Sanduja said, “Eye twitching can also occur in conjunction with dry eyes, particularly in individuals who wear contact lenses or work in air-conditioned environments. Occasionally, allergies and eye surface irritation can also trigger it. Most twitches settle on their own within hours or days. However, you should consider consulting a doctor if the twitching persists for more than two weeks, spreads to other parts of the face, affects your vision, or is accompanied by redness, swelling, or discharge. Persistent twitching may rarely indicate an underlying neurological issue; therefore, prolonged symptoms warrant attention.”

Jeevan Kasra, director at Steris Healthcare, echoed this, noting that while the sensation felt significant, it was usually harmless. “In most cases, the fluttering is simply your body signalling tiredness or excessive screen exposure. In most cases, the fluttering in your eyelid is simply your body signalling tiredness, stress, or excessive screen exposure,” he explained.

When should you see a doctor?

While most twitches resolve on their own within a few days, Dr Sanduja warned that there are specific 'red flags' that require a professional consultation. He said, “Most twitches settle on their own within hours or days. However, you should consider consulting a doctor if the twitching persists for more than two weeks, spreads to other parts of the face, affects your vision, or is accompanied by redness, swelling, or discharge. Persistent twitching may rarely indicate an underlying neurological issue; therefore, prolonged symptoms warrant attention.”

Jeevan added, “Although the twitching normally resolves on its own and is harmless, episodes that persist should not be dismissed as just quivering muscles. If the spasms persist longer than a week, spread to other parts of the face, or are accompanied by redness, swelling, or vision changes, a condition such as an eye infection, dry eye syndrome, or neurological disorder should be suspected. The key is to pay attention to the triggers, prioritise rest, reduce screen time, and seek medical advice when the twitching becomes frequent or disruptive.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.