Sex drug Viagra's unexpected new health benefit revealed: Study discovers how it can help older adults

Viagra, commonly known for treating erectile dysfunction, may have a surprising new health benefit: researchers say it could also help millions of older adults strengthen their bones, as per a study published on PubMed in April 2025. Researchers from Peking University found that sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, can help human stem cells transform into osteoblasts, the cells responsible for building new bone tissue. Also read | Viagra can actually leave you 'dissatisfied' with your sex life: Study Scientists discover Viagra boosts bone cell production and could help prevent fractures in ageing adults. (Freepik)

What this means

This new research opens up possibilities for repurposing Viagra as a treatment for osteoporosis. As we age, we lose more bone than we build, increasing the risk of breaks or osteoporosis, which makes bones brittle and painful.

As per the findings, sildenafil increases production of vital bone cells, which can help prevent bone loss and fractures. This breakthrough could potentially prevent back pain and fractures in older adults, offering new hope to millions.

With over 3 million Britons suffering from osteoporosis, The Sun reported on June 20 that this discovery could bring significant relief – by strengthening bones and preventing fractures, Viagra may improve the quality of life for many ageing individuals.

Researchers suggest Viagra may also help reduce the risk of dementia by improving blood flow in the brain. However, more human studies are needed before doctors start prescribing it for this condition. It's essential to note that Viagra comes with potential side effects, and its use for bone health should be approached with caution.

More about the study

Dr Menglong Hu and Dr Likun Wu, from the Peking University team, were quoted as saying: “Our findings offer new insights into the physiological effects of the medicine. Sildenafil enhanced stem cell osteogenic differentiation and inhibited bone loss ­— it may usefully treat osteoporosis.”

Other treatments exist but the researchers said it would be handy to have more cheap and readily available drugs: “Any new drug must be evaluated. This is time-consuming, expensive and risky. But sildenafil is approved and safe.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.