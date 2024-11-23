Shahid Kapoor spills the secrets to looking young in his 40s: No smoking, eating a vegetarian diet…

Shahid Kapoor is a fitness inspiration to many. Known for his chocolate boy looks and swoon-worthy muscular body, the 43-year-old actor has won many hearts over the years and motivated fans to be in their best shape with his inspiring lifestyle. But how does Shahid achieve all this in his 40s? Well, the father-of-two answered this question when he sat down with Ranveer Allahbadia for his podcast The Ranveer Show. Scroll down to know Shahid's secrets to remain young in his 40s. Shahid Kapoor shared in an interview how he looks so young even in his 40s.

Shahid Kapoor's secret to looking young in 40s

In an interview from 2022, Shahid Kapoor sat down with Ranveer to discuss his career, health choices, healthy lifestyle decisions and more. When asked how he stays it and manages to look so young in his 40s, Shahid credited discipline, his vegetarian diet, and spending time with his kids. Talking about his diet, the actor said, “I am vegetarian, I don't drink, and I have been a smoker on and off, but now, for a few years, I haven't smoked.” He further jokes, “I think Kabir Singh kind of did it for me as well. I can't [smoke] now. I am done.”

Shahid, who turned vegetarian in his 20s, right around the time he debuted in Bollywood, explained how his kids have helped him sleep on time. He stated, “I am pretty disciplined when it comes to sleep now. I used to be a complete insomniac, and I flipped that when I had my kids because I decided that I needed to run my day according to them because they couldn't run it according to me.”

As per Shahid, spending time with his kids has also helped him stay young. He explained that when he is around his kids he feels an ‘unadulterated’ joy which enriches him. “I feel enriched whenever I spend time with them. It takes me back to the version of me that I loved the most, which was the child version of me. Everything was amazing. I try to focus on that,” he said.

‘Meditation is the best thing you could do’

When asked if he does meditation and if the practice helps him, Shahid said that he feels meditation is the ‘best thing’ one could include in their life. “I do meditate. It is a big part of my life. [It's] the best thing you can do. Wake up in the morning, do your meditation, get a workout, and you are good to go,” he said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.