Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shama Sikander nails Yoga exercises from Paschim Namaskarasana to half handstand
health

Shama Sikander nails Yoga exercises from Paschim Namaskarasana to half handstand

Shama Sikander lays the perfect Monday motivation ahead of the work week by effortlessly nailing several Yoga poses from Paschim Namaskarasana or Reverse Prayer Pose to half handstand. Check out the benefits of the exercises inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 18, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Shama Sikander nails Yoga exercises from Paschim Namaskarasana to half handstand(Instagram/shamasikander)

After setting the Internet on fire with her sultry pictures from Miami beach, Indian actor Shama Sikander encouraged fans towards a healthier lifestyle by nailing Yoga exercises from Paschim Namaskarasana to half handstand. Laying the perfect Monday motivation ahead of the work week, Shama effortlessly performed the varied Yoga poses and that is all the fitness motivation we need to roll out our exercise mats.

Taking to her social media handle, Shama shared a slew of pictures that gave fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her robust workout session. Donning a lavender coloured sports bra, teamed with a pair of purple-coloured tights, Shama pulled up her hair into a top knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous exercise session.

While the first picture featured her acing Paschim Namaskarasana or Yoga’s Reverse Prayer Pose, the next picture showed her performing Dhanurasana or box pose with a resistance band’s help. The exercises ended with half handstand and Shama captioned the pictures, “Balance, stillness, limitlessness….(sic).”

Benefits:

Paschim Namaskarasana or Yoga’s Reverse Prayer Pose not only makes the shoulder muscles flexible but also opens up the shoulder joints. The exercise stretches the muscles of the forearm up to the wrist, releases stress and calms down the mind.

Dhanurasana or backbending or bow pose exercise of Yoga increases and regains spinal strength and flexibility. Dhanurasana has the ability to improve posture amid work from home as we crouch before our laptops and computer systems, working extended hours during the Covid-19 quarantine. This exercise helps to bounce back on a healthy note and maintain a good posture.

Half handstand has therapeutic benefits that include relieving tension headache, mild depression, insomnia and sciatica. It stretches arms, shoulders, hamstrings, calves and arches, strengthens the arms and legs, reinforces shoulders, shoulder blades and scapulaire belt and improves blood circulation to the head.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shama sikander yoga yoga exercise yoga asanas yoga asana exercises handstand fitness healthy dhanurasana
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP