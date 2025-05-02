Share vapes and drinks with friends? Doctors reveal if it increases the risk of meningitis

Does sharing vapes, also known as e-cigarettes or electronic cigarettes, and drinks potentially increase the risk of various infectious diseases, including meningitis? According to doctors, the risk of spreading meningitis through shared vapes and drinks is heightened in environments where individuals are in close proximity, such as parties, festivals, or social gatherings. Also read | Viral meningitis scare hits Kerala private school, classes halted Vapes have become increasingly popular among youth, raising concerns. (Freepik)

“In such scenarios, the likelihood of coming into contact with respiratory droplets or saliva increases significantly. Certain strains of bacteria, such as Neisseria meningitidis, which is known to cause meningococcal meningitis, can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person's saliva,” Dr Keni Ravish Rajiv, senior consultant, neurology and head of epilepsy service, Aster CMI Hospital told HT Lifestyle.

What is meningitidis?

She added, “Meningitis means infection of the coverings of the brain, which manifests as fever, headache, vomiting, seizures (when brain tissue also gets infected), and many other serious neurological signs and symptoms. The common bacteria causing meningitis are Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, Neisseria meningitidis, and many others. It’s noteworthy that the bacterium causing tuberculosis can also cause meningitis. Viruses, fungi, and parasites can lead to brain infections, too.”

Dr Keni said that meningitis, an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, can be caused by viral, bacterial, or fungal infections – among these, bacterial meningitis is particularly severe and can be life-threatening.

He explained, “The pathogens responsible for this condition can be present in saliva, which means that sharing items such as vapes or drinks could facilitate the transfer of these infectious agents. When individuals share these items, they inadvertently exchange saliva, which may harbour bacteria or viruses that can lead to meningitis.”

What causes meningitis?

Dr Parul said that meningitis can be a life-threatening condition and demands urgent medical attention as it has serious complications if not treated timely. Most bacteria that cause meningitis are carried in the human nose and throat, she said, adding: “They spread from person to person by respiratory droplets or throat secretions through droplet transmission. Group B streptococcus, which can be carried in the human intestine or vagina, can spread from mother to child around the time of birth.”

According to Dr Parul, coughing, sneezing, kissing, sharing utensils, and smoking or vaping can all contribute to the spread of infectious organisms that may eventually reach the brain. She further said, “These activities, along with prolonged contact or sexual interaction with an infected person, increase the risk of transmission and brain infections.”

How to stay safe?

According to Dr Keni, preventive measures are essential to mitigate the risk of meningitis transmission through shared vapes and drinks. He said, “Individuals should be encouraged to refrain from sharing these items, especially if they are experiencing symptoms of illness or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with meningitis. Additionally, maintaining good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing and using personal drinking containers, can significantly reduce the risk of infection.”

According to Dr Parul, it's important to recall the hygiene habits we learned as children at home and school, such as covering our mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, wearing a mask when sick with a respiratory infection, turning our head away during a coughing or sneezing episode, and washing hands properly to maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of infections.

She said, “Kissing an infected person, sharing glasses, and smoking can similarly directly transmit the causative organism. Therefore, such things are best avoided, and one must be vigilant before engaging in these practices and behaviours. These simple steps can help stave off a myriad of infections that could affect not just the brain but also other body organs. Knowing basic hygiene and the possible medical ramifications of seemingly innocuousbehaviors, particularly in adolescents and young adults, can safeguard them against disease — and, in certain instances, early death.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.