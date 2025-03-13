Menu Explore
Viral meningitis scare hits Kerala private school, classes halted

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The students belong to classes 1 and 2 of a private school in Kalamassery area of Kochi and have been admitted to different private hospitals in the city

Five students of a private school in Ernakulam district of Kerala were hospitalised on Wednesday after they allegedly showed symptoms of viral meningitis, a medical officer said.

Viral meningitis scare hits Kerala private school, classes halted

The students belong to classes 1 and 2 of a private school in Kalamassery area of Kochi and have been admitted to different private hospitals in the city.

“We have realised that it’s a viral illness, but we need to confirm the kind of virus. The symptoms are similar to meningitis. We have collected the body fluid samples and sent them for testing at the National Institute for Virology, Alappuzha. We are waiting for the reports,” the district medical officer told HT.

Following the health scare, the private school has been directed to temporarily suspend classes till March 16. “All the children are currently stable,” the officer said.

Viral meningitis causes the inflammation of the area around the brain and spinal cord. The symptoms include stiff neck, fever vomiting and headache.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
