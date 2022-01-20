Shilpa Shetty's ‘favourite’ dance workout, Freestyle Aerobics, sets us grooving

All we need in the heart of a weekday is a reason to dance and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us exactly that with a health twist to improve our fitness levels during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Skipping Yoga session to break “monotony”, Shilpa lay fitness goals with dance workout and her viral video on Freestyle Aerobics is all the exercise motivation we need to “improve cardiorespiratory health” amid the Omicron spread.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her intense workout session with a dance partner. The video featured Shilpa donning a sultry halter-neck bralette top teamed with a pair of matching multi-coloured tights and hair pulled back into stylish braids to rock the athleisure look.

Seen grooving in the video, Shilpa shared in the caption, “I love adding a variety of workouts into my fitness routine because monotony can stagnate your growth. Training in different forms or styles ensures that every session has something new to offer, building your strength and agility (sic).”

She added, “It helps me stay focused and challenges my brain with diverse sets and uses mind-body coordination. One of my current favourites from among the Dance Workouts on the @simplesoulfulapp is the NEW Freestyle Aerobics program (sic).”

Elaborating on the perks of doing so, Shilpa revealed, “It’s a fun way to burn fat, the dance steps help sharpen the brain, and the movements help improve cardiorespiratory health. Isn’t it a complete package?!?! (sic).”

Health benefits of dance workouts:

From improving the condition of one’s heart and lungs to increasing the muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness, dancing is packed with health benefits. It not only betters one’s coordination, agility and flexibility but also increases the practitioner’s or dancer’s aerobic fitness, improves muscle tone and strength, weight management, aids in stronger bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Apart from lifting the mood and easing anxiety, dancing is a fun activity that sharpens the mind, bolsters physical and mental health by helping to prevent falls and improves posture. According to a study, people who dance regularly are at a lower risk of heart problems.