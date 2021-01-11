Shilpa Shetty shares fitness clip, talks about importance of exercise in winters
- Shilpa Shetty is asking followers to stop being lazy and exercise. She also said that working out is extremely important in winters, as our joints and limbs need extra attention in this weather.
There are quite a few celebrities who swear by Yoga and Shilpa Shetty is one of them. For the actor, Yoga is not just about exercise and staying fit, it is a way of life. Shilpa has time-and-again shared various Yoga routines with her followers on social media in an attempt to make them also try it. She often tells about the benefits of those asanas for the same reason.
The latest Yoga pose that Shilpa was seen doing is called Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana. The actor posted a clip that started with her standing straight. She then raised her right leg, bringing it close to her pelvic bone on the left side with the help of her hands. All this while, Shilpa was balancing herself on just her left foot. Finally, with her right hand, coming across her back, the actor held her foot.
She repeated the same process with her left foot while balancing only on the right foot. For the at-home Yoga session, the mother-of-two opted to wear a baby pink sleeveless top which she teamed with a pair of black yoga pants. Shilpa looked radiant with her after-workout glow and tied her hair in a tight ponytail.
She shared the video on her personal Instagram account with the caption, "In the Winter season, our joints and limbs need a little extra attention. It’s important now more than ever because, for most of us, physical activity has dropped considerably. I can’t emphasise enough on the role Yoga plays in helping us stay healthy and agile. This morning, I got back to my routine and started my day with the Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana. (sic)."
Talking about the benefits of the asana, Shilpa wrote, "It is excellent for strengthening the ankles, calves, thighs, glutes, and spine. It also improves balance, flexibility of the knees & ankles, and helps improve concentration. It never ceases to amaze me how Yoga focusses on the entire body simultaneously. (sic)."
Shilpa Shetty recently returned from her vacation in Goa. The actor rang in 2021 with her family in the land of beaches and beautiful sunsets.
