Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra

There is nothing like lifting up our drooping weekday mood than a kind gesture when we least expected it but needed it the most and stressing upon the same in her mental health message is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. As a part of her “Shilpa Ka Mantra” this week, the diva spilled the beans on “the best way to maintain peace & harmony” and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture featuring her in the lap of nature and lost in thoughts. A box in the picture carried the advice, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind; Always! (sic).”

She elaborated in the caption, “There’s so much we experience... so much that happens in our daily lives. But, we put on a brave front, continue to fight our battles, and move ahead. Not many know what we’re going through; likewise, we may also not know what someone else is going through (sic).”

Shilpa added, “The loss of a loved one, the stress at work, the pressures of life, or any kind of personal issues can wreak havoc with a person’s mind. The best way to maintain peace & harmony is by being kind to everyone we meet. Be humble, understanding, patient, and accepting. You never know who may need it (sic).”

When she is not busy slaying at exotic holiday destinations or nailing complex Yoga moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy promoting mental health and doing her bit to smash the stigma around it. Sensitising netizens for quite some time now, Shilpa has started encouraging fans to share their struggles openly with the world as “Shilpa Ka Mantra” on self care promises to add positive vibes to netizens’ mental health while brushing aside mid-week or weekday blues.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter