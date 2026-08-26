Should you eat slightly burned or charred food? Oncologist reveals what is safe

Casually, every once in a while, there is a tendency to eat slightly charred or burned foods. Perhaps the sabzi has blackened at the bottom because you forgot to check it, or the toast got burnt while you were rushing through the morning routine. But instead of throwing it away, you eat it anyway. Is this habit safe?



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Diet is very closely associated with cancer risk. This raises a very important doubt: can burnt food be carcinogenic? After all, cooking food at very high temperatures can alter its chemical composition and lead to the formation of potentially harmful compounds.

Putting all doubts to rest, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tanvi Singh, Medical Oncologist, MOC Cancer Care, Karol Bagh, described whether burnt food can heighten cancer risk and answered relevant questions associated with burnt food's health demerits.

Is eating food that has been slightly burnt or charred actually bad for us? The oncologist assured that it is not completely unsafe. Occasionally, if you scrape the burnt spots from toast, it won't harm you.

But when can it be hazardous for you and pose a cancer risk? Dr Singh said, “If charring occurs frequently, then it means that one is exposed to such substances as acrylamide in the case of burnt starchy food or HCAs and PAHs in the case of burnt meat. Such substances have been related to cancer risk due to frequent consumption of them.”