Should you wash your hair every day? Here's what a dermatologist says

Healthy and luscious hair is desired by everyone and in order to take good care of hair, keeping them clean is the first step. Many people shampoo their hair every day while others skip hair-washing for several days. While washing hair is important, is it needed every day? People often wonder how frequently they should be washing their hair and whether or not leaving them unwashed for a week or shampooing them daily leads to any side effects. As each person differs from the other in terms of body constitution and features, their need for washing hair is also different. Experts say that the frequency of washing hair depends on the type of hair you have, the weather, and also you age. (Also read: 5 amazing benefits of Niacinamide for hair health) Experts say that the frequency of washing hair depends on the type of hair you have, the weather, and also you age.(Freepik)

WHO SHOULD WASH THEIR HAIR DAILY?

"Those who have thin or fine hair, exercise, sweat profusely, have dandruff and itching or live in a hot and humid place then such people can consider washing their hair daily. They need to shampoo their hair properly to ensure the hair doesn’t remain oily or sticky," says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

THOSE WHO CAN GIVE A GAP

"Ones with thicker hair, and a dryer scalp, can avoid washing their hair for a few days," says Dr Rinky.

THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF SHAMPOO

While certain hair types and weather conditions may necessitate hair-washing every day, it doesn't mean one should use liberal amounts of shampoo as this can damage your hair.

"It is also a good idea to keep the hair clean by limiting the amount of shampoo you use. Just take about a quarter-sized amount of shampoo and add some water to it and wash your hair. It is also a known fact that washing hair daily may strip them of the sebum required to stay conditioned and smooth. Shampoo is a great option to cleanse the scalp and hair by allowing you to get rid of dirt and pollen, as well as dandruff, sweat, and hair-care products. Choose a shampoo as per the advice of an expert," says Dr Rinky.

DO YOU NEED LESS HAIR-WASHING ACCORDING TO AGE?

"If you are active, and exercise daily then there are chances that sweat can build up and trap the dirt in your hair, so you would need to shampoo at least thrice a week. But as you get older, your scalp makes less oil, creating a less frequent need to shampoo," says the dermatologist.

WHAT IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SHAMPOO EVERYDAY

"Not washing your hair can also be problematic for you. Yes, that’s right! If you do not wash the hair with shampoo then the least you can do is to rinse your hair. Not doing so can cause inflammation of the hair follicles called folliculitis, and pimples on your scalp. It is better to consult an expert who will guide you regarding how often you should wash hair as per the condition of the hair and the type of scalp. Ensure that you follow the instructions given by the expert and you will be able to manage the hair with ease," concludes Dr Rinky.