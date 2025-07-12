Shruti Haasan says her glossy black hair is all thanks to this simple oil mix: ‘It’s worked miracles for me’

Shruti Haasan, the Indian actor and singer known for her roles across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, recently appeared on The Ranveer Show podcast on July 11. In a candid chat, Shruti opened up about the secret behind her long, luscious black hair. (Also read: Saina Nehwal shares her fitness and diet secrets for staying in top shape: ‘My go-to cardio hack for weight loss…’ ) Shruti Haasan reveals her simple hair care routine with sesame oil.

What’s the secret behind Shruti Haasan’s gorgeous hair

When host Ranveer Allahbadia asked her how she maintains such healthy hair, Shruti revealed that it all comes down to one simple, age-old ingredient: sesame oil. "This is my natural hair colour," she began. “And I use oil, only sesame oil. Sesame mixed with coconut or sesame mixed with almond, depending on my mood. But basically, sesame has worked miracles for my hair.”

Shruti also shared her routine for oiling her hair and how often she uses it. "Before every wash," she said. "Like, I don't wash my hair every day. You shouldn't wash your hair every day. So if I'm shooting, then the night before, I'll put the oil in, go to sleep, wake up, wash, and go." For Shruti, oiling isn't just a beauty hack; it's a self-care ritual. "This oil is my rescue," she said, smiling. "Oils, I'm telling you, it's all about oil."

In a world of expensive serums, heat treatments, and salon rituals, Shruti's simple hair routine is a gentle reminder that sometimes, less really is more, and that our grandmothers were right all along.

About Shruti Hassan

Shruti Haasan, known for her work across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, was last seen in a string of 2023 releases, including Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, The Eye, Hi Nanna, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. She currently has an exciting lineup of projects in the works, including Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, and Train by Mysskin.