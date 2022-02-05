Sidharth Malhotra needs only ‘a tree’ to workout in the absence of a gym | Watch

Just when we thought we'd seen it all, Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra raised the bar of fitness goals in the absence of a gym, with only “a tree” to support his workout routine. Brushing aside our exercise procrastination, Sidharth was seen working out on a tree at Yodha's set in Bhopal this Saturday and that is all the fitness inspiration we need to knockout “no gym, no time” excuses.

Taking to his social media handle, Sid shared a video straight form the sets of his upcoming movie that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his robust exercise session. The video featured the actor donning a grey hoodie, teamed with a pair of joggers and grey sneakers to ace his athleisure look.

Two gymnastic rings were seen hanging parallel to each other from a tree branch and raising his hands to grasp them, Sid lifted his full body weight off the ground. What came next literally made our jaws drop in awe. Holding a gymnastic ring in each hand while hanging in the air, Sidharth bent his knees uptil his chest and attempted to roll over the other side, forming a complete 360 degrees turn with his body.

Holding that position for a few seconds with his wrist and arms twisted, Sid flaunted exceptional flexibility and swung back to his original position in the air. Bending his knees till his chest again, Sid repeated the exercise and lastly, held onto the gymnastic rings while raising his feet straight up in the air, head down and standing upside down in the air, parallel to the tree.

Exercising outdoors in the lap of nature, Sid flaunted incredible body strength as he inverted effortlessly on the gymnastic rings that were set quite high, given that inversions are possible only for those with a strong upper and lower back, abdominals and internal and external obliques. He shared in the caption, “No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree #SidFit #Yodha #Shoot #Outdoor #Bhopal #NatureLover (sic).”

Benefits:

Gymnastic rings are one of the most effective body weight training tools for fitness enthusiasts looking to develop a strong and muscular upper body. While they also allow one to do pull ups, dips, pushups and various other exercises, intense core and shoulder strength too can be achieved easily by setting the rings higher.

Apart from improved spinal health, increased flexibility and blood draining quickly to the heart, inversions on rings also helps clear congestion as tissue fluids flow more efficiently into the veins and lymph channels of the lower extremities, abdominal and pelvic organs when the body hangs upside down. This facilitates a healthier exchange of nutrients and wastes between cells and capillaries.

Though outwardly it inevitably conquers the fear of being upside down as an adult, inversions on gymnastic rings inwardly improves shoulder mobility and positively impacts the immune system, cardiovascular system, nervous and endocrine systems and also the lymphatic system with the increased fluid and blood flow. It aides the reduced need for back surgery.

The exercise stimulates the release of neurotransmitters and endorphins that help us feel good by flushing the adrenal glands and lowers heart and blood pressure while refreshing the brain by flooding it with freshly oxygenated blood. Reducing muscle tension or reducing muscles spasms in the neck, back, shoulders and easing headaches are added bonuses of this workout.

