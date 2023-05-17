If you consistently struggle with sleep despite implementing varied strategies, you have come at the right place as we got you sorted with some tips that may be beneficial to evaluate and address any underlying sleep disorders or medical conditions that may be affecting your sleep quality. Deep sleep is characterised by slow brain waves called delta waves and getting better and deeper sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being along with physical and mental restoration.

Simple daily things to do to get better and deeper sleep (Image by Leandro De Carvalho from Pixabay )

Deep sleep plays a vital role in memory consolidation, hormone regulation, immune function and overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Priyanka Salot, Co-Founder of The Sleep Company shared, “One often focuses on regular exercise or eating right to have the perfect lifestyle and while these are imperative, people often end up missing out on another significant aspect of their lifestyle - good sleep. India is the second most sleep deprived country and there is a need for us as a country to indulge in habits that help us to sleep better and deeper.”

Se suggested a few things you can inculcate into your daily routine to achieve better sleep and take on each day with renewed energy and vigour -

1. Committing to a regular sleep routine: Having a regular sleep routine is key to having restful sleep. Be it setting a fixed time to sleep and wake up or ensuring that the room is set up to optimise your sleep. This will help set a schedule, account for predictability ensuring that your mind is well-rested and calm to take on the day. Additionally, one can also engage in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to help calm your mind and body before bedtime.

2. Having the right sleep accessories: In addition to a calm environment, the quality of your mattress, pillows and comforter will also influence sleep. It is important to find the right bedding and sleep accessories that are customised to your body and needs. When choosing your mattress or pillows, it is important to invest in the right and most innovative materials, select your preferred firmness and even look for the best temperature of your products.

3. Stay away from stimulants: Consuming stimulants like caffeine, nicotine and alcohol, especially in the evenings before sleep can severely impact your sleep. They disrupt the circadian rhythm and make it difficult for the body to fall and stay asleep. Furthermore, avoid large meals before going to bed as it can lead to discomfort and digestive issues, thereby hampering the sleep cycle.

Anand Nichani, Managing Director at Magniflex India, highlighted, “A lot of things can interfere with a good night's sleep, such as stress, family responsibilities, and illness, among others. According to recent research, getting enough sleep is crucial for our overall health and well-being. However, not everyone can get the recommended 7-9 hours per night. There are a few things you can do to help improve your sleep quality. For example, trying to maintain a regular schedule, taking a warm bath and listening to relaxing music before going to bed can be part of your relaxing bedtime routine.”

He recommended, “It is advisable to avoid electronic devices before going to bed because the blue light emitted from the devices can interfere with your sleep. Additionally, always make sure that your bedroom is comfortable by keeping it cool, quiet, and dark to create a conducive environment for sleep. Furthermore, it is important to invest in a good quality mattress, once that provides the right amount of support and comfort for your body, as it is essential for quality sleep. By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can improve the quality and depth of your sleep, leading to better overall health and well-being.”