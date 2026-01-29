Skin drier than usual this winter? Dermatologist recommends simple hacks to keep skin healthy

After cleansing, the doctor suggested layering products to lock in the hydration into the skin. This begins by applying hydrating serums, which, according to Dr Priya acts like a moisture magnet. Then she urged to apply a rich, barrier-strengthening moisturiser. If the skin still feels dry, she recommended adding a few drops of facial oil. Here are some of the ingredients you need to look for in each of the products, as highlighted by the dermatologist:

Cleanser is the first step in the skincare routine. The dermatologist urged to stop using harsh, foaming face washes and instead choose creamy or oil-based cleansers as they won't strip natural oils. Dr Priya recommended some ingredients: “Look for soothing ingredients like aloe vera, glycerine, or ceramides.” Next, for the cleanser technique for best results, she insisted, “Always wash with lukewarm, not hot, water to avoid further dryness. Gently pat your face dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing.”

Winter can be especially harsh on the skin, whether due to low moisture levels in the air, sudden spells of winter rain, or unexpected sunny days, or skipping bathing for a few days due to the out-of-the-blue cold waves. There is always a lot going on during the colder months, and these constant weather shifts can disturb the skin's natural balance. Skin then starts to become dry, tight, flaky, dull, and irritated, making it vital to adjust your skincare routine so that you can amp up the protection level and increase hydration during this season. ALSO READ: Dermatologist reveals what happens to your skin when you are obese: ‘Impairs wound healing…’ HT Lifestyle connected to Dr Priya Puja, dermatologist at Kaya Ltd, who shared her insights on what can be done to protect your skin during the winter season's unpredictable changes.

3. Everyday habits you need to follow Besides skincare, your everyday habits also determine your skin's health. These are some of the habits Dr Puja outlined which you need to follow to achieve healthier skin in winters:



Shorten showers and avoid very hot water. They can damage the skin barrier and worsen flakiness.

Try using a humidifier or placing a bowl of water near heaters to add moisture back into dry indoor air.

Wear cotton gloves and socks outdoors to protect hands and feet, then apply a thick cream or petroleum jelly-based balm before bed. 4. Don’t skip sunscreen



In winter, because most days are gloomy or overcast, you may think sunscreen is unnecessary. However, this is a misconception. As the doctor pointed out, UV rays can still cause skin damage, tanning and dryness, even during winter, regardless of whether the sun is visible or not.Simply by applying sunscreen, you not only prevent premature ageing but also keep winter dullness away.



Dr Puja recommended, “Choose a cream-based, hydrating SPF 30 or higher and apply it every morning on your face, neck, and exposed areas, even on cloudy days.”





5. Exfoliate and nourish wisely

Lastly, the dermat advised gentle exfoliation at least once a week to remove dead skin cells so that creams and oils can absorb better. She shared milder options for the skin instead of harsher topical agents containing higher concentrations of AHA, BHA, or retinols. “Go for mild options like oatmeal, coffee, or sugar scrubs,” she said. Along with skincare, she suggested adding skin-healthy foods to the diet, such as nuts, seeds, avocado, and omega-rich foods, to support the skin from within.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.