Skin looking dull lately? Doctor shares a superfood combo that can nourish it from within and restore its natural glow

When it comes to skincare, most of us instinctively reach for a new serum, moisturiser or trending ingredient, hoping the next product will finally deliver glowing skin. But the secret to a healthier complexion may not lie in your skincare shelf alone. Increasingly, experts are highlighting that what you eat can be just as important as what you apply, with certain nutrient-rich foods helping support your skin from the inside out. If your skincare routine isn't giving you the results you want, it might be time to take a closer look at what's on your plate.

Read more to find out why this combo works!(Image generated via Google Gemini)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting the role of nutrition in maintaining healthy skin. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, the physician recommends a simple superfood pairing – sardines and avocados – which may help nourish the skin from within, support the skin barrier and promote a healthy, natural glow.

Nutrition and skin health

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, skincare conversations have long revolved around topical treatments and expensive products packed with skin-loving ingredients. However, emerging research is making it increasingly clear that what you eat matters too. He explains that your diet can influence skin barrier function and overall inflammation in the body, both of which can have a visible impact on your skin's health and appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, skincare conversations have long revolved around topical treatments and expensive products packed with skin-loving ingredients. However, emerging research is making it increasingly clear that what you eat matters too. He explains that your diet can influence skin barrier function and overall inflammation in the body, both of which can have a visible impact on your skin's health and appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The physician notes, “If you're trying to support your skin from the inside out, nutrition actually matters more than people realise. For years, most skin conversations focused on creams and skincare products. But what we're learning is that what you eat can also influence inflammation, skin barrier function, and overall skin health.” A skin-loving superfood combo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physician notes, “If you're trying to support your skin from the inside out, nutrition actually matters more than people realise. For years, most skin conversations focused on creams and skincare products. But what we're learning is that what you eat can also influence inflammation, skin barrier function, and overall skin health.” A skin-loving superfood combo {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sood highlights that pairing sardines with avocados can be a powerful combination for healthier, glowing skin. Sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation, while also providing high-quality protein, vitamin D and selenium to support overall skin health. Avocados complement them with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that strengthen the skin barrier, improve hydration and help maintain firmness and elasticity, leaving the skin looking plumper and more radiant.

The physician explains, “Sardines are rich in omega-3 fats like EPA and DHA, which do help support skin cell membranes and may help reduce inflammation throughout the body. They also provide protein, vitamin D, and selenium – all nutrients that play important roles in skin health. Avocados bring healthy monounsaturated fats that help support the skin barrier, making it easier for the skin to retain moisture and maintain elasticity. They also contain antioxidants that help protect skin cells from everyday environmental stress.”

Why this combo works

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Dr Sood emphasises that combinations like sardines and avocado have become increasingly popular among skincare enthusiasts because they deliver nutrients that help reduce inflammation while supporting the skin's natural barrier. However, he stresses that this isn't a magic cure or an overnight fix. Rather, it's a healthy dietary habit that may contribute to healthier skin over time when practised consistently as part of an overall balanced lifestyle.

He notes, “That's why combinations like sardines and avocado have become popular among people focused on skin health. They're providing nutrients that support both inflammation control and skin barrier function at the same time. No single food creates perfect skin overnight, but consistently eating nutrient-dense foods like these can help create the conditions your skin needs to look and function at its best.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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