Did you know carrying your groceries can help strengthen bones? Doctor shares daily habits that improve skeletal health

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared five everyday habits that can help strengthen bones, improve bone density , and support long-term skeletal health, outlining these tips in an Instagram video shared on June 20.

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Bone health is shaped by much more than age or genetics. The foods you eat, the nutrients you get, and even simple daily activities like walking , climbing stairs, or carrying groceries all place stress on your bones that help keep them strong. Over time, these everyday habits can influence bone density and determine how resilient your skeleton remains as you age.

Maintain healthy vitamin D levels According to Dr Sood, vitamin D plays a crucial role in helping the intestines absorb calcium and phosphorus – two minerals essential for proper bone mineralisation. When vitamin D levels are low, the body may begin drawing calcium from the bones into the bloodstream to keep blood calcium levels stable, which can gradually weaken bone health.

He explains, “Vitamin D helps the intestines absorb calcium and phosphorus, two minerals required for bone mineralisation. When vitamin D is too low, the body may pull calcium from bone stores to maintain normal blood calcium levels.”

Do resistance training regularly Resistance training places healthy stress on the bones, stimulating the production of bone-forming cells that help strengthen the skeleton. Over time, it can improve – or even help reverse declines in – bone mineral density.

Dr Sood notes, “Bones respond to mechanical stress. During resistance training, osteocytes detect strain and signal bone-forming cells to strengthen the skeleton. Research suggests progressive resistance training can help preserve or improve bone mineral density, particularly in the hip and spine.”

Eat enough protein According to the physician, nearly half of bone volume is made up of protein-rich compounds such as collagen, which provide bones with strength and structure. Protein also helps preserve muscle mass, which in turn supports bone formation and overall skeletal health.

He highlights, “About half of bone volume is made up of a protein-rich matrix, primarily collagen. Protein also supports IGF-1 production and helps maintain muscle mass, which increases the mechanical forces that stimulate bone formation.”

Get adequate calcium Dr Sood points out that calcium is the primary mineral responsible for giving bones their strength and rigidity. When dietary calcium intake is inadequate, the body compensates by drawing calcium from the skeleton to maintain normal blood levels, which can gradually weaken bone structure over time.

He explains, “Calcium forms the hydroxyapatite crystals that give bones their rigidity and strength. If intake is consistently inadequate, the body compensates by drawing calcium from the skeleton, gradually weakening bone structure.”

Stay active throughout the day Weight-bearing activities can help strengthen bone density by placing healthy stress on the bones, stimulating them to become stronger over time. Dr Sood recommends incorporating simple daily movements such as walking, climbing stairs, and carrying groceries to support bone strength.

He emphasises, “Weight-bearing activities such as walking, climbing stairs, standing, and carrying groceries provide repeated loading signals that help maintain bone density. Daily movement also improves balance and strength, which may help reduce fall-related fracture risk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.