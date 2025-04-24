Skincare for men: Experts debunk common misconception and share 3 step fuss-free routine

Gone are the days when skincare was gendered. Taking care of your skin is not only good hygiene, but it also helps you feel fresh and confident. Skincare is for everyone, irrespective of gender. For men, no longer is aggressively rubbing your standard soap (which also doubles as your body wash, conditioner, shampoo, and practically everything else) the solution. It's time to take a step and maybe trade your mystery gooey soap for a routine that actually nourishes your skin. Good skincare helps you protect your skin barrier and elasticity.(Shutterstock)

We reached out to experts who dispelled popular misconception and shared a simple 3-step skincare routine that covers all the basics.

Common misconception debunked

Ever wondered why skincare for men is dismissed with such indifference? It usually originates from a common misconception that makes it very easy to neglect men’s skincare needs, as many believe there's a natural defence.

Dr Mikki Singh at Bodycraft explained this misconception and elaborated, “Men's skin is about 20–25% thicker than women’s, thanks to higher collagen density. That means it’s naturally firmer and more resilient, but that doesn’t make it maintenance-free. Whether you're managing oily skin, post-shave irritation, or just want to age well, a simple routine tailored to your skin type is all you need.”

3-step skincare routine

Dr Dipti Dhillon, at La Pink, shared a simple, no-fuss 3-step skincare routine for men. Here's the complete guide that she shared:



Step 1: Cleanse- morning and night

Throughout the day, your skin collects dirt, oil, and pollution. Cleansing twice daily helps keep pores clear and breakouts at bay.

What to use:

Gel-based cleanser: Great for oily or acne-prone skin. Look for ones that help with brightening without over-drying which can keep skin clear and fresh-looking.

Tip: Don’t skip your morning wash. Cleanse through your beard area and moisturise the skin underneath. If you're prone to ingrown hairs, it's worth checking in with your dermatologist.

For smoother texture, exfoliate 1–2 times a week using a gentle scrub or a chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid. For recurring ingrown hairs or razor bumps, laser hair reduction is recommended.

Step 2: Moisturise- irrespective of skin type

A common misconception is that oily skin doesn’t need moisturiser; rather, skipping it can trigger more oil production.

What to use:

Soothing ingredients: If you shave frequently, ingredients like aloe or niacinamide can help reduce irritation and ease post-shave sensitivity.

Tip: Apply moisturiser on slightly damp skin to lock in hydration more effectively.

Step 3: Sunscreen

If there’s one non-negotiable, it’s sunscreen. It protects against sun damage, premature ageing, and even skin cancer.

What to use:

Matte or gel-based sunscreens: These feel light and non-greasy, especially for an oily or humid environment and leave no white cast.

Tip: Apply sunscreen every morning, even indoors. And if you’re outdoors, reapply every 2–3 hours.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.