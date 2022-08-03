Sleep tips: How to avoid snoring at night

While many people may consider snoring a sign of good sleep, it is far from true. Snoring can ruin sleep quality of not only people sleeping next to them but also the snorer. But the trouble doesn't end here. Snoring may also indicate a chronic condition in some cases and must not be ignored if it's recurrent. Snoring happens when the flow of air through your mouth and nose is blocked and there could be many causes of this obstruction. (Also read: Sleep paralysis: Awake, but can't move your body? Expert on this scary sleep disorder)

Dr. Sibasish Dey, Head - Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed in an interview with HT Digital talks about the various causes of snoring and tips to avoid snoring at night.

"Snoring, a very common occurrence in a lot of people is not necessarily a healthy sign. It could be an indication of underlying chronic illnesses like endocrinal disorders, hypertension, cardiac issues and so on," says Dr Dey.

Obstruction may occur at different levels of the airway:

Obstruction in the nasopharynx:

This mainly takes place when there is deviation in the nasal septum, polyp, or any obstruction which may be static or dynamic. This may lead to snoring.

Obstruction at nasopharynx level:

There could be enlarged adenoids or tonsils leading to narrowing of airway passages. This may be led to a snore or limitation of air flow while sleeping.

Obstruction in pharyngeal region:

A relaxed tongue leading to falling back of the tongue on the pharynx is a one of the reasons for this. A person sleeping on their back and people consuming excessive alcohol may suffer from this type of snoring. Also, weak dilator muscles around the neck region can also cause obstruction in this part of the airway. This is usually the most common region for snore or apnea during sleep.

"In many cases, loud snoring is associated with sleep apnea. An individual should seek medical support. They may be recommended lifestyle modification and PAP therapy depending on the severity of the condition," says Dr Dey.

Tips to avoid snoring at night:

• Sleep on your sides: Sleeping on your side can help to decrease the chance of high snoring. Sleep sideways with a pillow on the back can help better manage the airway and can reduce the incidences of snoring and apnea.

• Avoid smoking and alcohol.

• Nasal decongestants can help in certain condition where there is a evident blockage of the nasal cavity due to common cold.

• If you are overweight, try to shed some kilos.

• Try to get enough sleep.

