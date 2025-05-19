Sleeping with contact lenses? Know the dangers; doctor shares prevention tips

Contact lenses have transformed the way we see the world, offering greater comfort and freedom compared to traditional eyeglasses. However, with their convenience comes the crucial responsibility of maintaining proper hygiene and keeping track of expiry dates to avoid serious eye complications. Also read | Eye makeup and contact lenses: Are they posing threat to your eyes? Doctor shares symptoms and prevention tips Sleeping with contact lenses can lead to eye infections.(Shutterstock)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director at Orbis, highlighted one of the most common and risky habits among lens users - sleeping with contact lenses on, and the potential dangers it poses to eye health.

Do you sleep with contact lenses?

“Sleeping with contact lenses — unless specifically designed for overnight wear — is one of the most common but dangerous habits among users. During sleep, our eyes produce fewer tears and receive less oxygen. When lenses stay in the eyes overnight, this reduced oxygen flow can lead to dryness, inflammation, and a much higher risk of infection. In some cases, this may even result in corneal ulcers, which, if left untreated, can cause lasting damage to vision,” said Dr Rishi. Also read | Don't overuse your contact lenses; follow these tips to prevent eye infections and complications

Know the dangers of sleeping with contact lenses.(Nataliya Vaitkevich)

The dangers of ignoring the expiry date of contact lenses:

Not being aware of the expiry date of your contact lenses can cause serious damage to your eyes. “Over time, lenses degrade, reducing oxygen permeability and increasing the chance of protein and bacteria build-up. This can lead to irritation, blurry vision, and serious eye infections. Every pair of contact lenses comes with usage guidelines, and failing to follow them puts the health of your eyes at risk,” the doctor highlighted.

Early warning signs to know:

Redness or swelling in the eyes

Persistent discomfort or pain

Sudden blurry or reduced vision

Sensitivity to light or excessive tearing

Eye discharge or unusual crusting

Prevention tips to maintain healthy eyes:

Dr Rishi shared a few prevention tips to use contact lenses properly and keep your eyes healthy. Also read | Reusable contact lens users are more likely to develop rare eye infection: Study

Never sleep with contact lenses unless approved for overnight use.

Replace lenses as per the recommended schedule.

Use only approved contact lens solutions for cleaning and storage.

Avoid wearing lenses in swimming pools or showers.

Schedule regular eye check-ups to ensure ongoing eye health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.